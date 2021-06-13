Oluwatoyin Salau Was A Bright Light

This is a busy astrological week, full of motion, change, and reversal. To start, on the morning of Sunday, June 20, normally expansive Jupiter begins its four-month retrograde period, offering you an opportunity to turn inward, to reflect on how much you’ve grown and consider where you’re going from here. Also on Sunday, the summer solstice marks the sun’s entrance into caring, intuitive Cancer. After the lively distractibility of Gemini season, the sun in Cancer invites you to rediscover your depths, to lean into emotion and vulnerability. On Tuesday evening, Mercury retrograde finally ends. Communication will come more easily again, and plans will go more smoothly, though it will take a few days for the retrograde effects to fully wear off. Then on Thursday, a full moon in Capricorn will guide you back to confidence in yourself and your ambitions. And finally on Friday, Neptune retrograde begins. During this time, which takes up nearly half of every year, fantasies and illusions lose some of their power over you — whether it’s comforting or painful, the truth becomes easier to see.