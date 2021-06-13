Cancel
Tennis

Tennis-Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to win French Open title

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic fought back from two sets down to beat Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 to win the French Open title for the second time on Sunday. The Serbian world number one increased his Grand Slam tally to 19 titles, and is...

froggyweb.com
