This Pink Bluetooth Cooler Speaker is Perfect For Summer Picnics

The summer season is upon us, and Urban Outfitters has a functional (and stylish) product that will elevate those lazy days at the park or beach. With more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the U.S. — coupled with CDC knowledge that the risk of spreading infection outside is lower than inside — many will no doubt begin to reunite with fully-vaccinated family and friends outside this summer. (Safety is still paramount when outside; read more of AT's coronavirus coverage with insights from health experts.)