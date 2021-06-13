Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

This Pink Bluetooth Cooler Speaker is Perfect For Summer Picnics

By Jessica Wang
Posted by 
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The summer season is upon us, and Urban Outfitters has a functional (and stylish) product that will elevate those lazy days at the park or beach. With more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the U.S. — coupled with CDC knowledge that the risk of spreading infection outside is lower than inside — many will no doubt begin to reunite with fully-vaccinated family and friends outside this summer. (Safety is still paramount when outside; read more of AT’s coronavirus coverage with insights from health experts, including 5 Mistakes to Avoid If You’re Throwing an IRL Party or Hangout This Summer — and What to Do Instead and So You’re Vaccinated — Here’s What You Can Safely Do Now.)

www.apartmenttherapy.com
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluetooth Speakers#Blush Pink#Picnic#Cdc#Urban Outfitters#Cdc#Bbq#Uo#Usb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Bluetooth
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Solar Power
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
Pitchfork

The 21 Best Indoor Bluetooth Speakers For Every Home

Wireless speakers aren’t just for barbecues and beach hangs anymore. Bluetooth used to be relegated to small, portable music players with often subpar sound, but the market has exploded in recent years. Now, you’re as likely to select a wireless audio player for home listening as you are a traditional hi-fi system. Of course, that surfeit of choices also means that selecting the best Bluetooth speakers can be trickier than ever.
Electronicscgmagonline.com

JBL Pulse 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Review

I’m obsessed. That’s it. Whole review. OBSESSED. Yes, I realize that seems a little over enthusiastic, but I really do mean it. From the second I opened the sleek and stylish box I was thrilled with the JBL Pulse 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. I thought it was an interesting design for a speaker, and then when I realized all the tricks it could do on top of its incredible sound quality, I was sold, but let me get into it a little deeper.
LifestyleSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Outdoor picnics: 5 must-haves for a great summer picnic

Picnics and summer go together like peanut butter and jelly--a delicious and fun duo. After all, there’s nothing better than getting outside with friends and family, opening a bottle of wine (or some juice boxes!) and enjoying the great outdoors. Whether you live in a huge city or a laid-back...
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

The 9 Best Living Room Decor Items on Etsy Under $25, According to Designers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re in the market for idiosyncratic, artisanal decor that won’t break the bank, Etsy is the online marketplace for you. “Etsy is a great source if you want to get away from mass-produced decor,” says interior designer Jenelle Lovings. “You can always find unique pieces or items that are similar to big box stores, but for a fraction of the cost.”
ElectronicsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Scouted Gift Pick: The Sonos Roam Bluetooth Speaker

If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt. WHAT IT IS. Sonos Roam Bluetooth Speaker: Unlike its predecessors, the Roam...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Wireless Outdoor Speakers For Summer Fun

With summer upon us, here are the best speakers — including top selections from Bose, Sonos and JBL — to fill your outdoor get-together with sound. It’s summer, and for the first time in almost 18 months, social gatherings are possible again. That might mean a cookout with friends, or an outdoor rendezvous in the sun. And no summer party would be complete without a good selection of music.
ElectronicsMac Observer

Big Loud Bluetooth Speaker: $129.59

We have a deal on the TREBLAB HD-Max, which is, in a nutshell, a big, loud, Bluetooth speaker with a four-speaker design. It features 50W speakers and 3 sound modes that can function indoors and outdoors. It also has an internal battery and passthrough charging, and boasts playtime of up to 20 hours at 30% volume. This device is $161.99 through our deal, but coupon code WELOVEDAD takes an additional 20% off for a checkout price of $129.59.
ShoppingPosted by
People

Amazon Shoppers Call This the ‘Best Fan for Your Bedroom’ — and It’s on Sale for $24

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Finally: People are putting away space heaters and installing air conditioners in an attempt to stay cool now that warmer temps have arrived across much of the country. And while throwing on the AC is the easiest way to lower the temperature indoors, the appliance can be costly both to buy and to constantly run. So on cooler days, why bother turning it on when you could prop up this top-rated portable fan a few inches away?
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

No Window? No Problem — Here’s How to Fake One (Zero Sledgehammers Required)

The Small/Cool Experience is a shoppable online home design showcase and social event full of decorating tips and tricks from your favorite designers. Check out the whole virtual experience online and at @apartmenttherapy on Instagram from June 11-13. Thank you to our sponsors BEHR® Paint, Genesis G70, LUMAS, Overstock, Tuft & Needle, Chasing Paper, and Interior Define for making this experience possible.
Food & DrinksElle

21 Picnic Hampers For Cocktails, Cheese And Charcuterie Dinners This Summer

Picnic hampers are the perfect items to have in your summer arsenal if you love wining and dining with your friends in the park. Hampers are hugely popular in hot weather in the UK, but we expect them to be more of a must-have product than ever before this year given many of us are planning staycations and catching up with friends outside as the Coronavirus pandemic continues.
Apparelrileyblakedesigns.com

Summer Picnic – Bluebell Dress

Today’s stop on our Summer Picnic Project Tour takes us to BOO + LU, where Gail is sharing her charming vintage inspired Bluebell Dress featuring fabric from the Summer Picnic collection by Melissa Mortenson. Gail drafted this dress pattern after seeing the retro cherry fabric, and we are all heart...
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Designers Share 10 Go-To Decorating Ideas for a Small Entry Area

No matter how small your entry area may be, it’s still the first thing people see when they enter your home. “Even if it’s small, your entryway is still a high traffic area of your home,” says interior designer Abbe Fenimore of Studio Ten 25. “Coming home to a space that makes you happy is key to winding down after a long day — and also sets the tone for the rest of your home when guests visit.”
Shoppingdisneydining.com

Bring on Summer With These Igloo Star Wars Coolers!

Feel The Force this summer with these new Star Wars themed coolers from Igloo. They are the perfect way to keep you drinks and snacks cool as you enjoy the summer months. Start with a classic Star Wars Vintage Graphic Playmate Pal 7 Qt Cooler for $39.99 at Igloo. Gear up for your galactic adventures with our special-edition Star Wars Playmate Pal featuring a vintage-inspired graphic depicting the saga’s loyal allies (Luke Skywalker, C-3PO and R2-D2) and fearsome villains (Darth Vader and Boba Fett).
Yogathezoereport.com

This Picnic Accessory Is Perfect For Lounging — And Emma Roberts-Approved

Finally, it’s the time of year when the weather is so consistently beautiful that a lazy picnic in the park always sounds good. But if you’ve ever taken a last-minute rendezvous in your nearest expanse of greenery, you know that laying on a lush lawn without the right supplies can be less than fun —i.e. you could end up uncomfortable, hungry, and covered in bugs very quickly. Therefore, it’s crucial to make sure you have all your outdoor picnic essentials gathered or planned beforehand; then, any time you get the urge, you can just throw them in a bag and run out the door.
ElectronicsGear Patrol

The 10 Best Tower Fans For a Cooler Summer

Welcome to hell. Just kidding, it's only summer, and you're probably dying to get a new fan to stay cool. Compared to air conditioners, fans may not be as cooling, but they definitely are more energy efficient. And when used in tandem with your air conditioner, your fan can better circulate cool air, requiring you use less of your AC.
Electronicsglitchndealz.com

Altec EVERYTHING PROOF Bluetooth Speaker 2 pack FREEBIE!!!!!

IMPORTANT! Get Our App For ALL Of The Deals GET THE APP TEXT THE WORD "GLITCH" TO 407-743-8842 AND NEVER MISS A GLITCH. Portable Bluetooth Speakers are great to have for any occasion. Use them at the beach, BBQs, birthday parties and more! If you are looking for a couple of Bluetooth Speakers, check out this HOT deal available from Sam’s Club!