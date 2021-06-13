Cancel
Israel Adesanya at the end 😅 #UFC263

By SportsCenter
 10 days ago

UFCmmanews.com

Israel Adesanya Explains Why He Rejected TUF Coaching Role

Israel Adesanya has revealed why he turned down a coaching role for this year’s return of The Ultimate Fighter. “The Last Stylebender” is set to defend his 185-pound title this weekend at UFC 263 against Italy’s Marvin Vettori. When asked if he would be interested in coaching The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), Adesanya says he has no interest in participating in the show, despite many fans and pundits suggesting his personality and trash talk would suit the series perfectly.
UFCESPN

Marvin Vettori, Israel Adesanya exchange barbs in heated UFC 263 news conference

PHOENIX -- UFC title challenger Marvin Vettori was physically removed from a news conference Thursday after a near altercation with his opponent, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. At the tail end of a prefight news conference, after nearly a half-hour of the two sparring verbally, Vettori got up to confront Adesanya...
UFCMMA Fighting

Israel Adesanya vs. Martin Vettori full fight video

The Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori full fight video features the first encounter between two of the top middleweights in the world - Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. At UFC on FOX 29 on April 18, 2019, Israel Adesanya defeated Martin Vettori via split decision at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.
UFCLong Beach Press-Telegram

UFC 263: Marvin Vettori living his dream with Israel Adesanya title fight

In the town of Mezzocorona, a municipality in Trentino, Italy, with a population of less than 6,000, where the Austrian border lies to the north closer than Venice to the southeast or Milan to the southwest, a teenaged boy watched the UFC and dreamed. Marvin Vettori had dabbled in kickboxing,...
UFCthemaclife.com

Israel Adesanya grabs Marvin Vettori’s ass during their UFC 263 main event

Israel Adesanya never really looked too troubled during his UFC 263 main event. The UFC middleweight champion retained his world title by decision, but in reality out-performed Vettori throughout their five-round affair, landing lethal leg kicks throughout. Indeed, while Vettori might have been able to engage Adesanya in the clinch, Adesanya was able to shrug off the attempts to get back on the offence.
UFCchatsports.com

Q&A: Marvin Vettori Doesn't Believe the Hype Around Israel Adesanya

Marvin Vettori first met Israel Adesanya in the Octagon in April 2018. That was the last time Vettori (17-4-1) tasted defeat, losing by split decision, and he seeks to atone that loss on Saturday in a middleweight title bout at UFC 263. Adesanya (20–1) rattled off seven straight wins after...
UFCcloudnewsmag.com

Israel Adesanya outclasses Vettori to return to winning ways

Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya defeated his Italian challenger, Marvin Vettori, in the UFC 263 that took place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, United States. The pair had previously met in 2018 where Adesanya won against Vettori via split decisions. In Saturday’s rematch, Vettori had another chance...
UFCPosted by
Forbes

UFC Fighter Israel Adesanya Just Delivered Brilliant Career Advice

On Saturday night, in UFC 263's main event, Israel Adesanya successfully defended his UFC middleweight title, defeating Marvin Vettori in a unanimous decision. Adesanya delivered a clinic in mixed martial arts, but the lesson he gave in his post-fight interview may be even more powerful. According to Adesanya, immediately after...
UFChypebeast.com

Israel Adesanya Dismantles Marvin Vettori To Retain Championship at UFC 263

Taking over the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona with a full crowd, Israel Adesanya dismantled Marvin Vettori to retain his Middleweight Championship at UFC 263. Clashing in a rematch for his third title defence, “The Last Stylebender” showed his dominance shutting down takedown attempts from the number three ranked Italian middleweight. Adesanya also offered a series of devastating leg kicks to Vettori’s lead leg to set up his striking showcase to pull off a unanimous decision victory at the end of five rounds.
UFCthestatszone.com

MMA Preview – Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori 2 at UFC 263

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When is UFC 263? Sunday 13th June, 2021 - 01:00 start (UK) Where is UFC 263? Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona (US) Where can I...
UFCjioforme.com

Israel Adesanya advises Marvin Vettori on how to deal with losses – MMA Sports

Phoenix – Israel Adesanya Was there Marvin VettoriIn his previous position, he chose to handle things differently – for good reason. Following his UFC 263 Unanimous decision Adesanya (21-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC) and Vettori (17-4-1 MMA, 7-3-1 UFC) defeated the first Italian title challenger in promotion history and discussed whether or not to score. .. It was accurate.
UFCmelodyinter.com

Israel Adesanya retains title with decisive performance against Marvin Vettori

Israel Adesanya has retained his middleweight championship title after defeating rival Marvin Vettori at UFC 263 on Saturday June 12. In their first meeting three years ago, Adesanya defeated Vettori by split decision. His opponent however insisted that he won the 2018 fight and never stopped calling for a rematch.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 263 start time, TV schedule for Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2

The UFC 263 start time and TV schedule for the Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2 event at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday night is below. The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on three different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Robert Whittaker up next for Israel Adesanya, confirms Dana White

Robert Whittaker is up next for UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his next title defense, confirmed UFC president Dana White. Whittaker was expected to be next in line to fight Adesanya following three straight wins over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier, and Kelvin Gastelum, but he had to turn down the title shot against Adesanya at UFC 263 for several reasons. According to Whittaker, the turnaround following the Gastelum fight in April was too soon for him to fight again in June, especially since he needed to quarantine once he got home to Australia. With Whittaker not being able to take the fight for June 12, the UFC instead got Marvin Vettori to fight Adesanya, and the champ defended his title with a unanimous decision victory at UFC 263.
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

Steve Kerr Says Kevin Durant ‘More Gifted' Than Michael Jordan

Steve Kerr says Durant 'more gifted' than Michael Jordan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Steve Kerr has seen plenty of high-level basketball in his life. He played on three championship teams with the Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the late 1990s. Two decades later, he coached the Golden State Warriors through their dynastic, three-title run led by Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.