On Saturday, Black Wrestlers Matter made history as it crowned its inaugural champion to celebrate Juneteenth. Jah-C defeated JDX to become the first BWM Champion. Last August, Jon West hosted the first Black Wrestlers Matter show in the hopes of highlighting African American indie performers. The event billed as “A Celebration Of Black Professional Wrestling” turned out to be a success because many up-and-comers who appeared on the card landed on the 2020 PWI 500 or debuted with companies such as Ring of Honor or All Elite Wrestling. Air Wolf, better known as AEW’s Darius Martin, and “The Frontman” Jah-C stole the show in last year’s opening match.