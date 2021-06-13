Tuipster. Find top tweets.

Cancel
Say HELLO to the first Mexican-born champion @TheAssassinBaby 🇲🇽. Trends: #ANDNEW #AndNew First Mexican Mexican UFC UFC Champion. MEXICO, YOU HAVE A NEW CHAMPION 🇲🇽🏆 @TheAssassinBaby #ANDNEW #UFC263. Trends: #ANDNEW #UFC263 #AndNew UFC Champion. #AndStill or #AndNew? 🏆. Who are you taking?. [ #UFC263 | TOMORROW on E+ PPV: ]

www.tuipster.com
#Mixed Martial Arts#Boxing#Combat
WWEPWMania

Spoiler Photos: Top WWE NXT Stars Wrestle At Main Event Tapings

WWE taped the following matches tonight before RAW to air on Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode, featuring WWE NXT Superstars:. * NXT Champion Karrion Kross defeated Shelton Benjamin. Scarlett was not with Kross. Kross did have his NXT Title belt. * NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed defeated Drew Gulak....
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Eddie Kingston Profile: When opportunity knocks

Eddie Kingston made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the July 22nd episode of Dynamite when he faced Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT championship but lost in a great fight. On July 31st, Kingston had officially signed with AEW, and since then, he has been one of the best talkers in AEW. In this article, I will be profiling Eddie Kingston’s journey throughout professional wrestling.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Scarlett Possibly Receiving Main Roster Tryout

Before Monday’s Raw, WWE taped this week’s Main Event episode that saw NXT Champion Karrion Kross wrestle Shelton Benjamin while NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed wrestled Drew Gulak. It should be noted that Scarlett was not with Kross for his match. F4Wonline.com reports that there was talk of Scarlett...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Top WWE NXT Stars Set To Debut On WWE Main Event

Top WWE NXT Superstars are reportedly scheduled to work WWE Main Event this week. NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Scarlett and NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed are currently backstage at the Yuengling Center for tonight’s RAW, according to PWInsider. Word is that the NXT Superstars will be appearing on this week’s WWE Main Event episode, which tapes before RAW.
WWEPro Wrestling Insider

RICHARDS VS. TJP ADDED TO MLW BATTLE RIOT

The sweet science of pro wrestling will be on display as Major League Wrestling today announced Davey Richards vs. TJP for the Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Limited tickets are available at: www.MLW2300.com. Davey Richards will make his highly anticipated debut in deep...
WWEjioforme.com

One heavyweight champion calls on Jake Hager for a fight at AEW – WWE Sports

One heavyweight champion, Arjan Singh Bhullar, summoned Jake Hager following an MMA-style match. AEW this week.Hager defeated Wardrow Kick off dynamite on Friday night. Bhullar used social media to send a message to Hager. Bhullar also had something to say about the former Bellator fighter Bobby LashleyLast night’s match.
WWEnbnews24.com

WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Full match card, start time, live stream

WWE will maintain its final pay-per-view with no dwell viewers on Sunday. Hell in a Cell will mark the ultimate particular filmed within the empty “WWE ThunderDome” set earlier than the corporate returns to touring and subsequent month’s Cash within the Financial institution is held in Fort Value.Cash within the Financial institution was initially slated to be held in June however WWE shifted the calendar in mild of its return to the highway. Hell in a Cell is usually held in October, which makes the timing of this 12 months’s occasion attention-grabbing. Is WWE planning some type of hellish pre-taped flourish for one of many matches (maybe Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler)?Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio was initially purported to be a part of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, but it surely was as a substitute pushed as much as Friday’s SmackDown. Nonetheless, the present can be an essential one for WWE, setting the desk for the promotion’s return to normalcy. The resumption of touring has an opportunity to inject new life into what has been a stagnant product in current months, however the way in which storylines are developed and superior at Hell in a Cell can be an much more essential issue than the return of followers to the stands. Full match cardShayna Baszler vs. Alexa BlissKevin Owens vs. Sami ZaynCesaro vs. Seth RollinsSmackDown ladies’s championship match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (inside Hell in a Cell)Uncooked ladies’s championship match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte FlairWWE championship match: Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre (inside Hell in a Cell)How one can watchDate: Sunday, June 20Location: Yuengling Middle, Tampa (aka WWE ThunderDome)Begin time: eight p.m. ETLive stream: Peacock (U.S.) | WWE Community (worldwide)
WWEsamachar-news.com

Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast

The Hell in a Cell 2021 will be WWE’s last pay-per-view (PPV) planned to take place at the ThunderDome. Thanks, to crowds coming back for non-WrestleMania events, it will most probably be the last PPV of the company. The upcoming 13th edition of Hell in a Cell, also marks the true beginning of the transition to the SummerSlam season, as top brand champions from WWE Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown defend their titles.
UFCPosted by
MiddleEasy

Claressa Shields to Make Sophomore MMA Debut on August 27th

Claressa Shields and the PFL have wasted no time getting her back inside of the MMA cage. The media has reported that Shields will already be making her sophomore debut in the cage on August 27th. Shields went from thinking she didn’t belong anywhere near an MMA cage, to getting...
WWEvelillum.com

WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 live stream: How to watch without extra PPV fees now

WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 time, date and location; all you need to know. WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 Preview & Streaming: Get ready for experienceling the ‘Hell of a Ride’ after the blistering end of WWE PPV – Wrestlemania Backlash. Now it is time for Hell In A Cell 2021, that will take place on 20th June, 7ET. Whereas it will take place on 21st June, 5:30 AM IST for Indian viewers.
WWEf4wonline.com

Karrion Kross, Bronson Reed wrestle on WWE Main Event tapings

Both Karrion Kross and Bronson Reed worked matches on WWE Main Event prior to tonight’s episode of Raw. Kross defeated Shelton Benjamin in a match that Dave Meltzer had reported earlier in the afternoon. Scarlett, the manager of Kross, was not at ringside for the match. In the second Main Event match, Bronson Reed defeated Drew Gulak.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight: Hell In A Cell Fallout

Tonight’s WWE RAW will feature fallout from Sunday’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s show, but the first real build for Money In the Bank should begin. That pay-per-view will take place on July 18. It will be interesting to see if WWE...
Combat SportsPro Wrestling Torch

AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 6/18: Hager and Wardlow dive into MMA, Andrade shows charisma, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... There are plenty of ways to book a worked MMA fight. Being that this was the first time setting up an actual octagon next to the ring, they probably wanted to get more out of the match than a first round knock out or submission. The fight went into the second round before Hager won by submission. They tried to mix it up with striking, ground game and some pro wrestling moves. The setup and presentation was like a small MMA promotion with formal ring introductions and corner crews. After the fight, The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle members engaged each other in the octagon. As fights broke out, MJF nailed Dean Malenko before exiting up the ramp. Setting up an even more personal vendetta leading into MJF’s match with Sammy Guevara.
WWEamicohoops.net

Rhea Ripley Retains Raw Women’s Championship after Disqualification at WWE Hell in a Cell

Rhea Ripley left Hell in a Cell still the Raw Women’s Champion, yet the match between herself and Charlotte Flair didn’t end how fans anticipated. Pizazz kicked things off with a significant benefit, getting the title belt as the arbitrator raised it to check the beginning of the match, thrown it into Ripley’s hands then, at that point, booted her out of the ring. From that point, she more than once baffled and outfoxed the hero, battering her all through the ring while noisily yelling at her.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE Main Event results: Ricochet vs. Drew Gulak

Mace & T-Bar defeated Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik) (5:22) There wasn’t much to this one, all told. It was what you would expect from these two teams with Lucha House Party offering speed and agility with high spots off the ropes and Mace and T-Bar countering with control and power.
WWEthebharatexpressnews.com

WWE officially announces Piper Niven’s new ring name

WWE has emailed some of their mailing list to create a buzz on tonight’s Monday Night Raw episode. As previously reported, Naomi and Asuka are set to face off against Eva Marie and the woman formerly known as Piper Niven. On the WWE website, she is simply referred to as Marie’s partner, but the email sent by WWE confirms that she will be known as Doudrop.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

WWE announces Money In The Bank qualifier matches for tonight’s Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight’s Monday Night Raw will feature men’s and women’s Money In The Bank qualifier matches. The men will compete in singles action and the women will compete in tag team action. Announced matches are:. A.J. Styles vs. Ricochet. Drew McIntyre...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Lashley Defeats Drew McIntyre To Retain WWE Championship

During Sunday night’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event, with an assist from MVP, we saw WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeat Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell to retain his title. Due to the match stipulation, McIntyre can never challenge Lashley for the WWE Championship ever again. You...