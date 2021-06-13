Tuipster. Find top tweets.

Cancel
Adesanya dedicates his fight tonight to his late teammate Fau Vake, who died after being assaulted in May. Israel Adesanya retains his UFC middleweight title by decision 🏆 #UFC263. Trends: #UFC263 Adesanya. Adesanya found a way 😤. #UFC263. (via @ufc) Trends: #UFC263 Adesanya. Israel Adesanya enters the Octagon to face...

Israel Adesanya
Marvin Vettori
#Mixed Martial Arts#Espn#Ladies And Gentlemen#Combat#Polish#Ufc 259#Ppv#Stephenasmith#Espn Trends
UFCUSA Today

Jan Blachowicz thinks Jiri Prochazka should fight Aleksandar Rakic before getting title shot

Jan Blachowicz thinks Jiri Prochazka should fight at least one more time before earning a shot at his title. Prochazka entered the UFC by storm when he picked up two vicious knockouts over Volkan Oezdemir and former title challenger Dominick Reyes and said he’s currently in talks with the UFC to serve as a backup for the upcoming light heavyweight title fight between Blachowicz (28-8 MMA, 11-5 UFC) and Glover Teixeira (32-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC), which is projected to take place in fall.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 263 reportedly sells 600,000 pay-per-views worldwide

UFC 263 featured a pair of title fights and the return of Nate Diaz and the result was approximately 600,000 pay-per-view buys for the card. According to the Sports Business Journal, the card headlined by middleweight champion Israel Adesanya as he defended his title against Marvin Vettori was another success for the UFC with around 500,000 of those buys coming domestically through ESPN+.
UFCmmaindia.com

Aleksandar Rakic says he’s a perfect matchup for Jan Blachowicz

UFC Light-heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakic has stated that he a perfect stylistic matchup for UFC Light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. Aleksandar Rakic is the no.3 ranked UFC light-heavyweight contender and one of the best fighters in the division right now. He is just one win away from a title shot. He is 6-1 in the UFC and has just lost one fight in the UFC against Volkan Oezdemir in 2019. Rakic has been having great success recently and is coming off back-to-back wins over former title challengers Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos.
UFCthemanual.com

Everything You Need to Know About Israel Adesanya Before UFC 263

As the world’s largest mixed martial arts league, it’s no surprise that the Ultimate Fighting Championship boasts the best talent in the world of MMA — but, as with any sport, there are always going to be a few stars that shine brighter than the others. Nigerian fighter Israel Adesanya, reigning UFC Middleweight Champion, is one of those stars and a man that every fan of mixed martial arts should be familiar with. Here’s everything you need to know about “The Last Stylebender.”
UFCreviewjournal.com

Adesanya dominates Vettori to retain UFC middleweight title

After Israel Adesanya suffered his first career loss in March, there were questions about how he’d bounce back. Adesanya dominated Marvin Vettori from start to finish, winning by three scores of 50-45 Saturday night at UFC 263 in Glendale, Arizona, to retain the UFC middleweight title. Vettori had little success...
UFCchatsports.com

UFC 263 salaries: Israel Adesanya ($500k) and Marvin Vettori ($350k) top disclosed earners

Middleweight rivals Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori settled their grudge (for now) at UFC 263, and the champ and challenger were the most handsomely paid for it on paper. Partial salaries released Monday by the Arizona Department of Gaming, which oversees the state’s athletic commission, revealed that titleholder Adesanya ($500,000) and challenger Vettori ($350,000) took home the top paydays on the 14-fight card. Adesanya emerged with a unanimous decision to defend the middleweight belt and take home a second win over Vettori, who was shut out on the scorecards.
UFCmymmanews.com

Robert Whittaker wasn’t impressed with Israel Adesanya’s UFC 263 win, the champ fires back

Robert Whittaker wasn’t impressed with Israel Adesanya’s win over Marvin Vettori at UFC 263. Adesanya returned to the Octagon after his first career loss as he lost a decision to Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title at UFC 259. Entering the fight against Vettori at UFC 263, many were curious to see how the middleweight champ would respond to his first career loss. He ended up dominating the fight as he won the fight 50-45 on all three judge’s scorecards.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Robert Whittaker dubs Israel Adesanya’s UFC 263 performance as average, ‘Stylebender’ responds

Robert Whittaker dubbed UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s UFC 263 performance as average, and “The Last Stylebender” responded. Adesanya defeated rival Marvin Vettori in the pair’s rematch as last weekend’s UFC 263 pay-per-view event in Glendale, Arizona. Adesanya was able to utilize his superior striking and showed improvements in his grappling as was able to win a unanimous decision over the Italian. Vettori, of course, only got the title shot against Adesanya after Whittaker was forced to decline it due to the fight’s close proximity to his matchup against Kelvin Gastelum in April. With Whittaker unable to take the fight at that time, Vettori stepped up and got the title shot instead, only Adesanya was able to go in there and win handily.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Jan Blachowicz credits Israel Adesanya for improved grappling against Marvin Vettori: “He did his homework”

UFC 205lbs champion Jan Blachowicz credited Israel Adesanya for improved grappling against Marvin Vettori, saying “he did his homework.”. Blachowicz handed Adesanya his first loss in MMA back in March when he won a unanimous decision in a fight where Blachowicz took Adesanya down and controlled him on the mat. There were some who thought Blachowicz laid out the blueprint for how to beat Adesanya, but he showed improvements in his grappling game against Vettori at last Saturday’s UFC 263 in a unanimous decision win. Notably, there was one point in the fight where Vettori got Adesanya’s back, but he was able to explode out of the position and avoid danger.
UFCjioforme.com

Israel Adesanya cannot believe that Nate Diaz was openly consuming cannabis at the UFC 263 press conference before the battle with Leon Edwards. – MMA Sports

The event is taking place in Glendale, Arizona, where recreational marijuana use is legal and Diaz is making the most of it. Vice President of Health and Performance for Athletes UFC Arizona Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Commission Changes Marijuana Rules Used in UFCAccording to Jeff Nowitzki, an anti-doping program.
UFCtheovertimer.com

UFC 264: Eddie Alvarez Explains Dustin Poirier’s Real Key To Beating Conor McGregor!

Eddie Alvarez was surprised that Dustin Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor at UFC 257, but says Dustin deserves all of his success. Poirier and McGregor met on Fight Island last January in a rematch fight. After their first fight in September 2014 ended with McGregor knocking Poirier out in the first round, many fans thought the Irishman would get the job done again in the rematch.
UFCava360.com

UFC Vegas 29: Dan Ige Octagon Interview

Dan Ige meets with Michael Bisping inside the Octagon after the main event at UFC Vegas 29. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR. Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS, the digital subscription service of the UFC. Visit https://ufcfightpass.com/. To order UFC Pay-Per-Views on ESPN+, visit https://bit.ly/2vNIBE8...
UFCSherdog

The Bottom Line: A Looming Decision

Editor’s note: The views and opinions expressed below are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Sherdog.com, its affiliates and sponsors or its parent company, Evolve Media. * * *. Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been plenty of good financial news...
UFCMMAWeekly.com

UFC 263: The Thrill and Agony | Video

Go behind the scenes of UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 for a closer look at the thrill of victory and agony of defeat for the athletes on fight night. UFC 263 took place on June 12 at Gila Rivera Arena in Glendale, Ariz. and featured two world title fight. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori for the second time. In the do-main event, Brandon Moreno dethroned Deiveson Figueiredo‘s flyweight reign to become the first Mexican-born UFC champion.
UFCMMA Fighting

Video: Inside Jose Aldo’s new nine-bedroom house in Orlando

Jose Aldo is making good use of the money he’s made in more than a decade as a UFC and WEC star. A former featherweight champion in both promotions, Aldo has just purchased a nine-bedroom in Orlando, Fla. The 34-year-old veteran also owns an eight-bedroom house next to Disneyland, which is available for rental.