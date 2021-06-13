“Auduino” an audio synthesizer based on Arduino Mega

We refactored the library submission process to make it leaner, more automated and more transparent. Instead of having people open an issue on the Arduino IDE repository to be handled manually by someone from the Arduino team, we now have a dedicated GitHub repository containing the index file. Submitting a new library is now as easy as opening a pull request with the URL to be added, and a bot based on arduino-lint will perform checks, provide feedback and merge the PR once passing. Documentation and FAQs were also updated and cleaned up.