Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Tuipster. Find top tweets.

By SportsCenter
tuipster.com
 10 days ago

Say HELLO to the first Mexican-born champion @TheAssassinBaby 🇲🇽. Trends: #ANDNEW #AndNew First Mexican Mexican UFC UFC Champion. The incredible reactions as Brandon Moreno became the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history 🇲🇽. The first-ever Mexican-born UFC champ 🇲🇽🏆. [ @TheAssassinBaby | #UFC263 ]. Trends: #UFC263 First Mexican Mexican UFC...

www.tuipster.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Eddie Guerrero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Woman#Latin American#Wwe Title#Combat#Mexican Mexican#Wwe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCava360.com

UFC Vegas 29: Marlon Vera Octagon Interview

Marlon Vera meets with Michael Bisping inside the octagon after a fight of the night contender at UFC Vegas 29. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR. Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS, the digital subscription service of the UFC. Visit https://ufcfightpass.com/. To order UFC Pay-Per-Views on...
UFCchatsports.com

The Weekly Grind: Daniel Cormier dresses up as “Macho Man” Randy Savage

What makes professional fighters so relatable? At first glance, probably nothing. But take away the gloves, gis, and bulging hematomas, and they’re actually not so different than the rest of us. These posts prove that even the toughest fighters are only human after all. Here is the latest edition of...
UFCTimes Union

Monster Energy's Marlon Vera Defeats Davey Grant at UFC Vegas 29

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Welcome to the team! Monster Energy congratulates newly signed MMA athlete Marlon Vera on his victory over Davey Grant in the main card fight at UFC Vegas 29 on Saturday night. In the bantamweight bout at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada,...
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White unsure what to do with 'unbelievable' Nate Diaz after UFC 263 loss

PHOENIX – Dana White had high praise for Nate Diaz after his UFC 263 loss, but doesn’t know what comes next. Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) succumbed to defeat against Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) on Saturday with a unanimous decision loss on the card, which took place at Gila River Arena and aired on pay-per-view. The fan-favorite said he felt he won “in the real world,” despite clearly losing four of five rounds on the scorecards.
UFCmmanews.com

Randy Couture Cites Lack of Transparency In MMA Fighter Pay

Randy Couture gave his two cents on the state of fighter pay in the sport of MMA, believing there to be a lack of transparency. In a recent interview with Morning Kombat, the former two-division UFC champion was asked about the negotiations between Jon Jones and the UFC. In response, Couture gave his opinion on how it was almost disheartening to see YouTubers getting paid more boxing than a lot of MMA fighters make throughout their whole career. He also was sure to weigh in on Jones’s stance on wanting to get rewarded plentifully for his potential move up to heavyweight.
UFCreadmma.com

UFC on ESPN 25: Five Fights To Make

ReadMMA predicted excitement and Saturday night’s event duly delivered. With half of the bouts finishing inside the scheduled distance as well as a fight of the year contender between Marlon Vera and Davey Grant, UFC on ESPN 25 was an enjoyable watch from start to finish. Headlined by Chan Sung...
UFCMMA Fighting

What the Heck, Episode 64: Ovince Saint Preux, Rick Glenn, Shaun Al-Shatti and Talita Alencar

On this week’s edition of What the Heck, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck (2:55) reacts to the big news of Ariel Helwani and The MMA Hour returning beginning Aug. 16. Then, Mike chats with Shaun Al-Shatti (7:03) to recap some of the top storylines coming out of this past weekend in the combat sports world—including Chan Sung Jung’s big win over Dan Ige in the UFC Vegas 29 headliner, where “The Korean Zombie” goes from here, and Anderson Silva’s decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in his return to pro boxing.
UFCmymmanews.com

Bethe Correia set for UFC retirement match against Karol Rosa

Former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger Bethe Correia will have her final retirement fight against Karol Rosa this fall. Correia was supposed to fight Wu Yanan earlier this year in the final fight of her MMA career, but she was forced to pull out of the fight due to having her appendix removed. Instead of facing Yanan, Correia will now face off against a fellow Brazilian when she takes on the up-and-coming Rosa at the UFC Fight Night card scheduled for October 2. The card is currently scheduled to be headlined by Brazilian light heavyweights Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker. The news of Correia vs. Rosa was first revealed by Combate. The event is scheduled to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFCcombatpress.com

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov Preview and Predictions

It’s an afternoon of fights this weekend as the UFC hosts the daytime affair UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov. The main event showcases two of the best heavyweights on the planet. The third-ranked Cyril Gane meets No. 5 Alexander Volkov. Both men come into this fight on the heels of impressive victories. Gane outdueled Jairzinho Rozenstruik over 25 minutes in his last appearance, while Volkov knocked out Alistair Overeem in the second round of their meeting in February. A standout performance will catapult the winner to the front of the line for a heavyweight title opportunity.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White ‘Bans’ Nate Diaz From Huge Show

UFC President Dana White is known for a lot of things and being a fan of crossover MMA and boxing promotions is not one of them. He had previously prevented UFC legend Georges St-Pierre from fighting boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya at Triller Club due to the fact that St-Pierre is under contract with the UFC. Dana White’s crazy bet on Tyron Woodley also leaked recently.
UFCava360.com

UFC Vegas 30 Free Fight: Alexander Volkov vs Alistair Overeem

Alexander Volkov improved to 7-2 in the UFC heavyweight division with a big win over Alistair Overeem earlier this year. Volkov will face rising contender Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 30 on Saturday, June 26. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR. Experience UFC...
UFCava360.com

Rise of Alexander Volkov

Can UFC heavyweight Alexander Volkov continue his rise up the ranks to a title shot? 7-2 since joining the UFC in 2016, Volkov will face Ciyrl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 30 on Saturday, June 26. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR. Experience UFC...
UFCMMAmania.com

Marlon Vera ready to keep grinding after Grant win: ‘Anyone in front of me I’m going to put out’

Marlon “Chito” Vera was on a mission at UFC Vegas 29 to prove he belonged at the top of the Bantamweight division, despite a disappointing decision loss to Jose Aldo back in Dec. 2020. That mission was a success with a rousing “Fight of the Night”-winning performance against an extremely tough and game Davey Grant ... just another one of those fights where the rankings may not reflect just how top the athletes involved really are.
UFCBloody Elbow

Michael Bisping believes Darren Till is destined to become UFC middleweight champion

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes Darren Till is destined for championship success. Till came up short in his bid to capture welterweight gold against Tyron Woodley at UFC 228, losing via second-round submission, but ‘The Count’ believes ‘The Gorilla’ is still evolving and is confident that, at just 28-years-old, he has all the time in the world to become middleweight champion.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Marlon Vera finds Dominick Cruz backstage with his pants down following UFC Vegas 29 (Video)

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera called out Dominick Cruz backstage following UFC Vegas 29, after catching Cruz with his pants down. Vera defeated Davey Grant via unanimous decision in the “Fight of the Night” at UFC Vegas 29 on Saturday night. After losing the first round to Grant, who was busier with his striking, Vera really came on in the second and third rounds with his work from the clinch especially, as he cut open Grant with elbows that sliced the Brit’s face open. Although Grant was tough enough to survive until the final bell, Vera did all the damage in the fight and deserved to earn the unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards following the bout.
UFCMMA Fighting

Morning Report: Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad get in heated exchange: ‘Aren’t you the guy that got 3 piece and soda’d?’

Last week, both Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad picked up unanimous decision wins at UFC 263, with Edwards dominating early and then surviving a last-minute surge from Nate Diaz and Muhammad winning a fairly pedestrian decision over Demian Maia. Then, earlier this week, Muhammad once again called for a rematch with Edwards, saying that he and Edwards had unfinished business and that the nature of Edwards’ win precluded him from getting a title shot next. Now, he and Edwards are back at each others’ throats.
UFCMMA Fighting

Morning Report: Belal Muhammad calls for Leon Edwards rematch: ‘You didn’t earn yourself a title fight’

Belal Muhammad believes he still has unfinished business with Leon Edwards and now is the time to settle the score. Early this year, Muhammad stepped in on short-notice to face Edwards in the main event of UFC Vegas 21. It was a big opportunity for Muhammad but it ended in controversy as just a few seconds into the second round, Edwards poked Muhammad in the eye, resulting in the fight being stopped as a no-contest. Afterwards, Muhammad called for a rematch but Edwards was entirely uninterested in one and the UFC moved on. As fate would have it though, both men competed on the main card of UFC 263 earlier this month, with Edwards facing fan-favorite Nate Diaz and Muhammad fighting long-time UFC standout Demian Maia. Both men picked up unanimous decision wins that night and now, Muhammad believes its the perfect time for a rematch.