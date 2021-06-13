Tuipster. Find top tweets.

Former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger Bethe Correia will have her final retirement fight against Karol Rosa this fall. Correia was supposed to fight Wu Yanan earlier this year in the final fight of her MMA career, but she was forced to pull out of the fight due to having her appendix removed. Instead of facing Yanan, Correia will now face off against a fellow Brazilian when she takes on the up-and-coming Rosa at the UFC Fight Night card scheduled for October 2. The card is currently scheduled to be headlined by Brazilian light heavyweights Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker. The news of Correia vs. Rosa was first revealed by Combate. The event is scheduled to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.