“Social Gloves” is just days away, but Austin McBroom is keeping the same energy with his opponent, Bryce Hall. The 29 year-old-famed YouTube star has remained confident leading up to his “YOUTUBERS VS. TIKTOKERS” bout against Bryce Hall. Back in May, McBroom and Hall got into a gloves-off scuffle during the fight’s press conference. The scene created a viral moment, where security and others present had to intervene. Although Bryce Hall was the aggressor in that instance, he didn’t expect to end up on the ground following his attack.