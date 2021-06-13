don’t be hard on yourself either bud @Deji ! it takes balls what you did and you performed amazing as well, it was all for entertainment and you did that
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. I know ya'll want me to talk about Trisha but this whole thing is extremely upsetting and disturbing, I'm still processing it. This is a person who I considered one of my closest friends a week ago who is now making videos accusing me of sexual harassing her. Its too much.www.tuipster.com