Tuipster. Find top tweets.

NFL

By Adam Schefter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrowns’ Jarvis WR Landry says OBJ looks ‘amazing’ after knee surgery:. After working out with him last week in Texas, Jarvis Landry says Browns teammate Odell Beckham Jr. is "ready to go" after having knee surgery last year. Our boy DG showed up and showed out at Jarvis Landry’s Celebrity...

American Football, Browns Jarvis Wr Landry, Celebrity Softball, Jarvis Team Jarvis Trends, ACL
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
Softball
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News & Rumors 6/20: Optimism, Beckham, and Bourbon

Good morning Cleveland Browns fans! I hope all the Fathers out there are going to have a good Father’s Day… you all deserve it. Here in the McBride household, I have been ordered not to “work” (as if that’s what I do) on Father’s Day, so I am composing this Newswire the night before. It has been determined that I am to spend the day eating brunch and then segueing to hanging out on my back deck drinking bourbon or, if it rains, sitting inside watching hyperviolent sci-fi movies (Army of the Dead is queued up). And drinking bourbon. Either way, I’ll be in my element and will have a day worth celebrating. I hope all of you similarly enjoy the day, even if it just means having exclusive rights to the TV remote.
NFLBleacher Report

What Is Nick Chubb Worth to the Cleveland Browns?

The Cleveland Browns spent the better part of a decade rebuilding in an extreme and thorough fashion. Now they're contenders, but they've also reached the point at which they're having to pay up to keep the band together. Star edge defender Myles Garrett has already been paid, and they'll almost...
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

Odell Beckham Jr., Greg Newsome, Mack Wilson and Ronnie Harrison Jr. among those with excellent offseasons: Browns Insider

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns wrapped up their three-day mandatory minicamp on Thursday and dispersed to various parts of the country for their six-week summer vacation. Highlights of the camp included Odell Beckham Jr. running around and catching passes after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in November, and Jadeveon Clowney fitting in at defensive end like he’s been around for years.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Travis Kelce Admits 1 Team Is ‘Neck And Neck’ With Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will likely head into the 2021 regular season as the favorite in the AFC. Kansas City is coming off a disappointing Super Bowl loss, though Patrick Mahomes and Co. have added some nice offseason pieces. While the Chiefs might be the favorite, Travis Kelce believes there’s...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Texans First-Round Pick Retires

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are talking about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are already underway. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JUNE 4: KEVIN JOHNSON JOINS THE RETIREMENT PARTY: according to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
NFLdailymagazine.news

Fantasy Friday: Top 5 WR primers and sleepers in '21

NFL Network's Marcus Grant and Adam Rank share their top 5 wide receiver primers and sleepers entering the 2021 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network. Sports/Football. 2021-06-19 14:07:37Z. Bucky Brooks offers perspective on Dolphins' minicamp headlines. Sports/Football. 2021-06-18 23:59:29Z.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Network: LSU and Bama are 'Wide Receiver U'

Good morning football debated what school rightfully deserves the moniker wide receiver u on Wednesday. The panel of analysts did not even include Clemson in the conversation but instead split their opinions between LSU and Alabama. “I want to say yes then went I look at LSU I think, are...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Reacts To His Return To The Giants

Eli Manning will make a triumphant return to the New York Giants this summer for the first time since retiring in 2019. Rather than straping on pads and stepping back onto the field, the two-time Super Bowl champ will work on the management side of the organization. The Giants announced...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sam Darnold’s Vaccine Comment

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold faced a ton of heat this Wednesday for his comments regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Several players have been asked about this topic now that minicamp is underway. During a press conference this afternoon, Darnold told reporters that he hasn’t yet received the vaccine. “There’s a...
NFLBig Blue View

Giants mini-camp observations, Day 1: Kadarius Toney’s misadventures, Kenny Golladay, Logan Ryan, more

If you are worrying about Kadarius Toney after the New York Giants’ first-round pick left Tuesday’s practice early, you’re not alone. It’s hardly time to panic. These are mostly slow-paced June workouts in shorts. Still, the start to Toney’s NFL career — a shoe issue in rookie mini-camp, not participating in OTAs and now not making it through the first practice of mandatory mini-camp — is not a good start for the player the Giants selected after moving down from No. 11 to No. 20 in Round 1.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants news, 6/17: Adoree’ Jackson, Kadarius Toney, more headlines

Jordan Raanan gives his take on how free agent CB Adoree’ Jackson has helped the Giants before setting foot in MetLife Stadium as a Giant. 1 Big Regret Every NFL Team Should Have from the 2021 Offseason - Bleacher Report. New York Giants: Using a 1st-Round Pick on Kadarius Toney.
NFLallfans.co

30 Day Challenge: Players the Bears Passed on in the NFL Draft

Our Chicago Bears have been… how should I put this? Pretty bad at drafting in the last couple of decades outside of a few great picks like Roquan Smith, Matt Forte, Devin Hester, and Brian Urlacher. So I decided to go back to the year 2000 and analyze what star players the Bears should have drafted instead of who they actually took.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

5 free agents Patriots could still add before training camp

The voluntary offseason workout program and mandatory minicamp have wrapped up for the Patriots, which means the next time they take to the field as a team will be in late July for training camp. There likely will not be any major changes to the roster, but as we saw...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Eli Manning couldn’t resist jab at Tom Brady in Father’s Day video

Eli Manning has Dad jokes, even a few ribbing his brother and Tom Brady. The retired Giants quarterback took part in an exchange of Father’s Day jokes with former center Shaun O’Hara, in a video posted Sunday by the team’s official Twitter account. Of Brady, whose Patriots lost twice in...
NFLNBC Sports

Who signs first: Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, or Josh Allen?

Ravens coach John Harbaugh got it right the other day when he said that it’s basically a “done deal” that quarterback Lamar Jackson will sign a second contract. Jackson will indeed get a second deal. As will Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Still, someone has to...