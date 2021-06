It's Harry Kane's summer. Or at least it should be. The Tottenham captain wants to leave Spurs and has told the London club. In the prime of his career, Kane needs to win silverware. At 27 years old he has only won individual trophies, including the top scorer of the Premier League this season thanks to his 23 goals. While Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is rubbing his hands together over the large fee he can ask from Manchester City, the England striker is preparing for the European Championship as captain of England.