Next-Gen Decentralized NFT Platform, NEFTiPEDIA Announces Launch of its ICO In 3 Days

DUBAI, UAE, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Okratech, a never before decentralized and broad platform for freelancing, will be launching Q3 2021. It provides best experience not only for B2B (Business to Business) but also focuses the same for P2P (Peer to Peer) interaction with its intuitive user interface matching skilled freelancers for the job postings worldwide, all with a commission free transaction. It brings in a new innovative model assuring a professional mediation and thus ensures both the employer and employee, with best quality work. About Okratech (ORT) Platform:Improved Technology, Internet, multinational companies and many more paved to "Globalisation". But our human instincts clouded us to use this great boon to exploit every available human resource, both near and far. As a result, today's unemployment is solved with other similar synonyms - underemployment and overemployment, leaving every stake holder in the game with thorough dissatisfaction. There is an increasing need to address and fix this.Herein Okratech comes in as the only, never-ever-imagined solution, truly free for the first time in history.Okratech will bring game changing strategy in freelancing brings in an accurate match of employer - employee getting them into a closer spectrum. This ensures "right person on right job for the right pay" making a "demand - supply" curve meaningful, both quantitatively and qualitatively. Herein, this platform also accommodates various varieties of players out there in the open market today. Commission FreeOkratech will focuses on "right person on right job for the right pay". An employer pays all to the employee with no commissions / transaction fees in between. Thus, this platform also encourages employers to know that all that they spend is worthwhile and only for the work. Further DetailsFor more information on the Okratech platform, please see our website https://ortcoin.org/ . Business inquiries and general questions should be sent to support@ortcoin.org. Media contactCompany: OkratechContact: Amir MuhammadTwitter: https://twitter.com/Ortcoin1Telegram: https://t.me/icoortE-mail: support@ortcoin.orgWebsite: https://ortcoin.orgThis press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.