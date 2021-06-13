How the NFT market leveraged blockchain tech for explosive growth

Sports Technology Market was valued at US$ 27,589.5 Mn in 2018 which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. Sports technology has been significantly adopted in outdoor sports activities such as cricket, football, soccer, rugby, etc. The games are contributing significantly in terms of revenue to the sports technology market. Moreover, indoor sports activities are also contributing prominently to the market due to an increase in the adoption of sports technology in games such as badminton, chess, swimming, etc. Currently, the adoption of sports technology is lower in indood sports compared to outdoor sports. However, it is expected to increase in the near future. A rise in the adoption of wearable devices by athletes across regions is expected to drive the sport technology market. The clubs segment is expected to account for a significant share of the sport technology market over the forecast period.