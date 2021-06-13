Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

How the NFT market leveraged blockchain tech for explosive growth

By Cointelegraph
advfn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNonfungible tokens present a new way of interacting with the arts, music, sports and the media — and even more. The post How the NFT market leveraged blockchain tech for explosive growth appeared first on CoinTelegraph. Stocks you've viewed will appear in this box, letting you easily return to quotes...

www.advfn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Blockchain#Nft#Nonfungible#Cointelegraph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Music
News Break
Sports
Related
Businessdailymagazine.news

Morgan Stanley Invests $48M in Blockchain Startup Securitize

Blockchain startup Securitize has raised $48 million in funding during its Series B investment round, co-led by Morgan Stanley. The Series B round was also led by Blockchain Capital. However, it is significant as Morgan Stanley Tactical Value Investings' first foray into the blockchain industry. Co-head of the investment arm of the New York-based bank, Pedro Teixeira, will join Securitize's board. Despite being the two largest investors, neither company disclosed the size of their stakes.
Retailbestnewsmonitoring.com

Current Trends in Blockchain in Fashion Retail Market 2021 Growth Industry Analysis, and In-Depth Regional Research | Top Companies-Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Amazon Web Services, Accenture

The research report on “Global Blockchain in Fashion Retail Market 2021” delivers a detailed prognosis on the current and forecast market situation of Blockchain in Fashion Retail in the assessment period, 2021-2026. The report examines Blockchain in Fashion Retail market growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in Blockchain in Fashion Retail industry, a market share of product type, application and scope of a region in detail. The Blockchain in Fashion Retail report also consists of key drivers and limiting factors that affect the Blockchain in Fashion Retail market growth, change in industry trends or challenges faced by Blockchain in Fashion Retail manufacturers in forecast years.
FIFAgetnews.info

Sports Technology Market will accelerate the Growth due to the rise of blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence

Sports Technology Market was valued at US$ 27,589.5 Mn in 2018 which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. Sports technology has been significantly adopted in outdoor sports activities such as cricket, football, soccer, rugby, etc. The games are contributing significantly in terms of revenue to the sports technology market. Moreover, indoor sports activities are also contributing prominently to the market due to an increase in the adoption of sports technology in games such as badminton, chess, swimming, etc. Currently, the adoption of sports technology is lower in indood sports compared to outdoor sports. However, it is expected to increase in the near future. A rise in the adoption of wearable devices by athletes across regions is expected to drive the sport technology market. The clubs segment is expected to account for a significant share of the sport technology market over the forecast period.
Marketscoinspeaker.com

Bootswap is the World’s First Decentralized Leverage and NFT Trading Platform

Defi is an area of growing concern. The combination of Defi and the booming derivatives market is considered to be one of the most promising markets. From less than US $1 billion a year ago to US $63.3 billion today from DeFi Pulse, DeFi’s TVL has shown explosive growth and has become one of the most powerful engines of the cryptocurrency market since the second half of 2020.
Technologyopenthenews.com

Turn The Thinkium Public Blockchain Growth Flywheel

Thinkium is an all-around public blockchain network, which achieves unlimited scalability at a linear cost by running through a multi-layer multi-chain structure and integrating Layer1 + Layer2 technologies. “Thinkium flywheel” reflects the ecological development rhythm of Thinkium public chain, which is mainly composed of three flywheels and six elements. The...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Diffusers Market Poised for an Explosive Growth in the Near Future [2021-2029]| Key Vendors: Trox, Krueger-HVAC, Systemair AB, Imeksan

Global Diffusers Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2029 was published by Market.biz blends an in-depth overview of foreign markets with a specific viewpoint on the sector in question. The Global Diffusers market report, evaluates the business status and potential of major regions from the perspective of key players, and application/end-user industries. The latest report on the Diffusers market is a depiction of the end-to-end analysis of this business vertical and includes quite some information about the industry, concerning pivotal parameters such as the most recent market tendencies, present revenue, market share, market size, periodic deliverables, and profits estimations for the forecast period.
MarketsEntrepreneur

Emerging NFT Platforms Endorse Sustainable Ecosystem Growth

The recent growth in cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance protocols has led to the rise of another category of digital assets: the NFTs or non-fungible tokens. During the first three months of 2021, the combined market capitalization of significant NFT projects grew nearly by 1,800%. Another report showed that users spent more than US$2 billion on NFTs, during Q1 2021. Compared to the sales figures of Q4 2020, the growth was nearly 2,100%.
Technologyaithority.com

Blockchain App Factory’s Futuristic Innovation by Collaborating DeFi & NFT With Physically-Redeemable NFT Marketplace Development

NFTs have taken the crypto world by storm and definitely, 2021 is the year of NFTs. Its position is further strengthened by emerging as the next big thing in the world of decentralized finance. We strongly believe that a decentralized NFT marketplace paves a path to develop a transparent NFT environment by utilizing the mightiness of DeFi and eCommerce. And our marketplace is the outcome of this sturdy amalgamation.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Blockchain Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028: Ripple, Global Arena Holding Inc., IBM Corporation, Chain Inc., BTL Group Ltd. – KSU

A New Research Published by JCMR on the Global Blockchain Market (COVID 19 Version) in various regions to produce more than 200+ page reports. This study is a perfect blend of qualitative and quantifiable information highlighting key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities and may be trending in the Global Blockchain Market. Some are part of the coverage and are the core and emerging players being profiled Ripple, Global Arena Holding Inc., IBM Corporation, Chain Inc., BTL Group Ltd., Earthport, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Abra Inc, BitFury, Microsoft Corporation, DigitalX Ltd..
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Seed Coating Treatment Colorants Market Is Seeing Explosive Growth By Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2014-2020

Seed Coating Treatment Colorants Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024. The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Seed Coating Treatment Colorants market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in...
Technologyicaew.com

UK immersive tech sector stands poised for explosive growth

A new overview of the UK’s immersive technology scene has highlighted the potential for exponential growth and appetite for investment in the sector. The UK immersive tech (XR) sector, which includes virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and haptic technology, is poised for explosive growth as start-ups enter the scale-up stage of their evolution and major industry players complete acquisitions to solidify their long-term immersive tech strategies.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Car Explosion-Proof Membrane Market exponential growth mechanics Major Manufacturers, Production and Market Comparison Analysis up to 2026-Market.biz

“Global Car Explosion-Proof Membrane Market 2021“Statistical Surveying Report gives you a point by point thought regarding the significant players, applications, areas, industry Development, Opportunity, generation, divisions, Cost structure, Organization profile, and Determinations for the conjecture forecast frame 2021-2026. We generally mean to convey actuality-based Car Explosion-Proof Membrane information to the...
Technologycryptonewspipe.com

Ubitquity Gets Onboard VeChain-Powered Real Items’ Platform to Leverage Its NFT Technology

Ubitquity, a software platform geared towards the blockchain real estate sector, signed a letter of intent with Real Items to leverage its NFT technology. Real Items operates as an anti-counterfeit company running on blockchain technology. Ubitquity Makes a Great Move Users on the Real Items’ ecosystem are guaranteed quality products that prove their authenticity and.
Industryreportsgo.com

Explosion-Proof Cable Joint Market Trend, COVID-19 Impact, Current Industry Figures With Demand By Countries And Future Growth 2026

The recent study on Explosion-Proof Cable Joint market conducts a thorough assessment of this business vertical by elucidating the major development trends, restraints, challenges, and prospects that will define the industry dynamics in the forthcoming years. Proceeding further, it emphasizes on the key regional markets and identifies the top areas to further business expansion, while offering a detailed account of the established players in this domain. But that’s not all, it also explicates the footprint of the Covid-19 pandemic on the overall revenue generation and sheds light upon the prevalent business strategies adopted by leading organizations to adapt to the uncertainties in the industry.
Cell PhonesPosted by
pymnts

Blockchain Tech Turns Companies Into Neobanks In Days Not Weeks

Within the next five years, everything you know about consumer banking will change. “It will all be digitalized, and fiat currencies will be digitalized,” said Optherium Labs CEO Serge Beck, adding that financial services will be all about the digital dollar in a wallet that is separate and distinctly different from crypto.
Marketscybersecdn.com

Nft Secrets: How to Create Unusual Value and Make A Life Fortune With Non Fungible Tokens and Crypto Art? Discover Proven NFT Income Strategies Using Digital Assets and Blockchain for 2021

Secret Bitcoin Billionaire Paid 69 Million Dollars To Buy An “NFT!” – And How You Can Get Your Cut From This Booming Industry?. The world is going digitally. There is no doubt about that. And with a recent pandemic, the speed of this transition skyrocketed!. And NFT’s are one of...
Marketsthechinabusinessnetwork.com

Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size, Analysis, Growth ratio, Top Players and Future Forecasts to 2021-2026

The recently published report titled Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 is inclusive of an in-depth evaluation of this industry, and a commendable brief of its segmentation. The report, in a nutshell, incorporates a basic overview of the market with respect to its current status and the market size, with regards to its volume and revenue. The report includes a global Blockchain for Supply Chain market overview, detailed literature on products, services, and overall industry scenario by 2026. The key categories covered in the market segmentation are region, applications, and key players.
BusinessBenzinga

Spacelens: Leveraging Blockchain In E-Commerce

Many industries are gradually embracing blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to adapt to the rapidly changing world. Spacelens, a decentralized e-commerce platform, is one of the leading companies championing blockchain integration in e-commerce. These companies like Spacelens are leveraging blockchain technology to offer new shopping experiences to their customers. Online peer-to-peer...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Blockchain in Insurance Market Analysis (2021): Drivers & Restraints, Market Insights, Growth Prediction till 2030

MarketResearch.Biz has a field research report titled “Global Blockchain in Insurance Market” in its database. This is a recent study that includes the current impact of COVID-19 as well as the Blockchain in Insurance market’s performance in the upcoming years. With the help of the segmentation, the Blockchain in Insurance Market Report provides important information about the Blockchain in Insurance Market. A variety of factors, including regional market perceptions, regional strategic approaches, country-level assessments, competitive structures, stock market analysis, and high-end covered companies, are discussed in the Blockchain in Insurance Market Research Report.