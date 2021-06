London, UK, 18 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Unstoppable Finance is a brand new cryptocurrency project seeking to combine the two worlds of stocks and cryptocurrency. Launched less than one month ago, the dev team behind this project have been hard at work for well over a year before they launched on their idea. This idea is to create an exchange where nearly all current physical assets, such as stocks, oil, precious metals, etc. are tradable and compatible with cryptocurrency. Unstoppable’s objective is to allow intuitive and fluid trading back and forth between the cryptocurrency world and the stock exchange world. They have already released a preview of the Unstoppable Exchange and are close to releasing this incredible idea to the public in beta form very soon.