Hokie basketball about to hire DeMatha's Mike Jones as associate head coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University has a new head baseball coach. The school has hired Jim Schlossnagle from Texas Christian University. “When we started our coaching search, we made sure we covered all of our bases within Texas and across the country by reaching far and wide to find the right fit for Texas A&M baseball,” said Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork. “As our search progressed, it became abundantly clear that Jim Schlossnagle had the experience, recruiting prowess, player development background and baseball knowledge to deliver a championship-caliber program for Aggie baseball. He owns the best winning percentage of any college baseball program in Texas over the last 10 years, and his track record of success on a national stage speaks for itself. Texas A&M deserves to have the very best of the best, and we have hit a proverbial ‘grand slam’ with Coach Schlossnagle. We are excited to welcome Coach Schlossnagle, Jackson, and Kati to Aggieland and Texas A&M.”