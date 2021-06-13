Cancel
Hokie basketball about to hire DeMatha's Mike Jones as associate head coach

By Hoogle.com Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Obviously designed to make him head recruiter. Although, DeMatha is no longer the Big Dog in the WAC basketball conference, he has years' of AAU contacts that are valuable. But, will he alone draw 5-stars to The Barn? Will the remaining WAC coaches encourage their stars to play for old foe, Jones? Or might, this be Bob Wade II?

virginia.sportswar.com
