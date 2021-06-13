Who is Mike Jones?

Mike Hornbach, 61 years old, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, January 15, 2021. He was born on October 23, 1959 to Frances (Meyer) and Andrew Hornbach. Mike grew up in St. Leon, attended St. Joseph Catholic Grade School, and graduated from East Central High School. He later attended Purdue University where he lived in a co-op, Kneale House. It was in his sophomore year at Purdue that he met the love of his life, Lesa Roe. They married on May 23, 1981. Lesa & Mike were blessed with two beautiful daughters and nearly 40 years of marriage. After graduating from Purdue, Mike taught agriculture at Milan High School a few years, and then fulfilled the remainder of his career as Dearborn County’s Purdue Extension Educator before retiring in January 2017. Mike enjoyed assisting at the annual 4-H camp, which his daughters attended every year.