Who is Mike Jones?

Q. Our first question is from T.L Slaten who asks: Did DVH make a mistake starting Kopps? Did he leave him in the game too long?. A. N.C. State is one of the hottest hitting teams in the NCAA Tournament. They averaged 10 runs a game in regional play. They can flat hit the long ball. Giving up just three runs in eight innings on 118 pitches was a great effort by Kopps. He did his job. Arkansas lost that game because it had just four hits against three pitchers who came in with E-R-A’s of 4.73, 4.35 and 4.09. This team picked the wrong time to go into a hitting slump. Christian Franklin, Brady Slavens, Robert Moore and Matt Goodheart….those are your home run guys.