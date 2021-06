Storage services: virtualization, containers, SDS and cloud. Hyper-convergent systems should break up the separation of the individual systems – server, storage, network components – and make them accessible to a common administration, usually via a hypervisor. In the beginning, it was also about providing standardized and fully integrated building blocks for IT environments so that resources could be easily expanded by adding new building blocks. However, this seemingly simple building block concept has meanwhile been put into perspective in view of the different requirements of applications in terms of computing and storage capacity. It is usually possible to scale storage and computing power separately in some way.