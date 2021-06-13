Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin price could hit $85K in months as indicators flip bullish — report

By Cointelegraph
advfn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn-chain data suggests that Bitcoin is staging a recovery like in December 2018 and March 2020. The post Bitcoin price could hit $85K in months as indicators flip bullish — report appeared first on CoinTelegraph. Stocks you've viewed will appear in this box, letting you easily return to quotes you've...

www.advfn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cointelegraph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Bitcoin drops below $30K to 6-month lows: Watch these next price support levels

Bitcoin (BTC) fell under $30,000 on Tuesday as the latest BTC price dip took the largest cryptocurrency below a significant “line in the sand.”. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD crashing through $30,000 support, shedding 6% in an hour and hitting its lowest levels since late January.
Marketsoverpassesforamerica.com

Bitcoin Price Breaks Below $30,000 Support, Erasing 2021 Rally

Bitcoin price is now under $30,000 for the primary time since making the 2021 rally now a reminiscence. The main cryptocurrency by market cap first opened the 12 months at round $28,800 – a worth simply touched throughout at the moment’s crypto market massacre. The whole 2021 is now gone...
Marketsthebharatexpressnews.com

Bitcoin drops to five-month low as price drops below $ 30,000

Bitcoin fell to a five-month low on Tuesday night amid intensifying China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency mining in the country. The largest cryptocurrency sank to $ 29,511 at the time of this report’s filing, below $ 29,773 for the first time since January 22, according to data from CoinMarketCap. “China was a major market for both trade and mining. As it has been affected due to new strict regulations in the country, it affects the global market. China has always had varied and confusing regulations in the past, and after the corrections this time around, the global market is expected to become more resilient to uncertainties in China. This event will go down in history as another event towards the decentralization of cryptocurrencies, ”said Sathvik Vishwanath, Co-Founder and CEO of Unocoin to The Bharat Express News Online.
StocksFXStreet.com

Three technical indicators suggest XRP price hit a market bottom

XRP price tags 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the December 2020-April 2021 advance. Daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) strikes an oversold reading, similar to the December 2020 and March 2020 lows. Ripple 50-week simple moving average (SMA) now in play, having served as support on several occasions. XRP price is down...
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: Price crash bounces back above $30k after hitting 2021 low

The price of bitcoin crashed even further on Tuesday, taking it below $30,000 for the first time since January.The latest losses come amid a market-wide downturn that has wiped hundreds of billions of dollars from the combined market cap of all cryptocurrencies over the last few days.Bitcoin still remains way up when looking at the year-on-year charts for 2021, having been worth less than $10,000 this time last year.The latest drop has led to fears that more losses could be on the way, as a pattern known as the “death cross” has been reached. This is where the 50-day moving price average falls below the 200-day moving average, potentially signalling the arrival of a bear market.Other leading cryptocurrencies also suffered, with Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), Binance Coin and dogecoin all dropping by a similar margin to bitcoin.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions for the crypto market right here. Read More Crypto limbo: Experts unpick El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law, NFTs and the future of dogecoin
Marketsbbcgossip.com

Bitcoin hashrate hits 8-month low as Chinese miners power down

Bitcoin’s hashrate has fallen to its lowest levels since early November as mining operations in China start unplugging. Bitcoin’s network hashrate, a measure of its computational horsepower, has slumped 46% since its peak level in mid-May. According to Bitinfocharts, Bitcoin hashrate is currently 91.2 EH/s (quintillion hashes per second), close to half of its 171.4 EH/s high posted less than six weeks ago.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $35,035.33 on Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and $106.90 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $35,035.33 or 0.99921286 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketscryptonews.com

Bitcoin Tests New Lows, Ethereum and Altcoins Gain Bearish Momentum

Bitcoin price declined further below the USD 33,500 support zone. Ethereum dived below USD 2,000, XRP tested the USD 0.655 support. FIL, NEXO, and DOGE are down over 12%. Bitcoin price failed to recover and it extended its decline below USD 34,000. BTC even traded below the USD 33,500 and USD 32,200 support levels. It is currently (14:09 UTC) showing bearish signs and it might extend losses below USD 32,000.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Breakdown Continues, Altcoins In Red Too

Bitcoin price started a fresh decline from well above USD 38,000. BTC broke the USD 36,500 support and it even declined below USD 35,000. It is currently (04:41 UTC) extending losses after a failed attempt to move higher. Similarly, most major altcoins are trading in a bearish zone. ETH broke...
MarketsPosted by
SlashGear

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin price drops with China power chops

Chinese government officials cut power to cryptocurrency mining operations on Monday morning, resulting to an immediate drop in price for the coin and related cryptocurrency. This is the latest in a line of similar targeted operations in China aimed at cutting down on mining operations throughout the country here in the year 2021. Officials suggested this year that cracking down on crypto mining is aimed at bringing the country closer to environmental goals as a significant amount of the energy used was (and continues to be) generated by coal power stations.
Marketsthemarketperiodical.com

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: Will BCH Coin Price Hit A Low Of $400?

Bitcoin Cash price is currently in a consolidated momentum in a downside parallel channel. A negative crossover on the daily chart can be observed. BCH coin price technical indicators hint at a downtrend. Meanwhile, BCH/BTC pair is observing a loss of more than 2% in the last 24 hours. BCH...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin price dragged to $34k while hash rate hits below 100 hash/second

The Bitcoin momentum has slowed down considerably. Bitcoin hit a price of less than 34k which raised a low of eyebrows. The ‘death cross’ event also occurred which might lead to a huge sell-off. The hash rate decreased from a high of 168 hash/second to less than 100 hash/second. With...
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

BHPCoin Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001677 BTC on popular exchanges. BHPCoin has a market cap of $12.02 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.
Marketscom-unik.info

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Agriculturethewealthrace.com

Bitcoin Price Showing Bearish Downtrend Despite On-chain Metrics Indicating Favorable Network Conditions

The value of Bitcoin (BTC) has continued to drop because the premier cryptocurrency stays afloat a value nicely under its 7-day excessive of $41,295.27. At current, BTC is down 5.21% to $35,952.61 in accordance to CoinMarketCap, a bearish positioning that negates the present favorable circumstances of the Bitcoin blockchain. Because the value of Bitcoin started retracing from its All-Time Excessive value above $64,000, the market development has witnessed a extra passive engagement from retail buyers throughout the board.
StocksCoinDesk

Bitcoin Fund Holdings Hit Four-Month Low

Data tracked by ByteTree Asset Management shows the number of coins held by the U.S. and Canadian closed-ended funds and Canadian and European exchange-traded funds (ETFs) fell to 782,558 BTC (worth $28.72 billion) on Friday, the lowest since Feb. 25. Holdings have declined by over 15,000 in the past three...