During the pandemic, parents, grandparents and players all found ways to stay connected when youth sports took a time-out I'm not usually one of those hockey moms who screams at the referees, second-guesses the coach or engages in heated arguments with the parents of kids on the opposing team. But I've been a fervent fan ever since my son first hit the ice with his four-year-old teammates. After all, you can't live in Canada without being devoted to our national obsession.