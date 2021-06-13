Cancel
Netanyahu out as Israel parliament approves coalition government

By Natalie Lisbona
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Israel parliament has voted in favour of a new coalition government , ending prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ’s historic 12-year rule.

The Knesset erupted in cheers after agreeing that Naftali Bennett , a former right-wing ally of Mr Netanyahu’s now turned bitter rival, will become the new prime minister, presiding over a diverse and fragile coalition.

Mr Netanyahu remains head of the Likud party and will hold the post of opposition leader, though also faces a looming corruption trial.

Sunday’s vote, passed with a razor-thin majority of 60 to 59, ended a two-year cycle of political paralysis in which the country held four elections.

Mr Netanyahu sat silently during the vote. After it was approved, he stood up to leave the chamber, before turning around and shaking Mr Bennett’s hand.

Mr Bennett and his coalition were congratulated by the US president, Joe Biden, who said in a statement released by the White House on Sunday night that he wanted “to strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring relationship” between the two nations.

He added: “Israel has no better friend than the United States” and that Washington “remains unwavering in its support for Israel’s security”.

A motley crew of eight parties with deep ideological differences make up the new ruling coalition from right-wing supporters of Jewish settlements in the West Bank to left-wing parties who support a Palestinian State, including for the first time an Arab Islamist party, Ra’am.

Under the terms agreed by the new government, Mr Bennett, leader of the Yamina party, will serve the first two years as prime minister, followed by Yair Lapid, the centrist leader of party Yesh Atid, for two years – if the fragile coalition lasts that long.

In a speech before the vote, Mr Bennet concentrated mostly on domestic issues but told the Israeli parliament that he opposed efforts to revive Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

“Israel will not allow Iran to arm itself with nuclear weapons,” Bennett said, vowing to maintain Netanyahu’s confrontational policy. “Israel will not be a party to the agreement and will continue to preserve full freedom of action.”

He also had with a message for Hamas, following the recent 11-day war with the Gaza militant group.

“I hope the ceasefire in the south is maintained. But if Hamas again chooses the path of violence against Israeli civilians, it will encounter a wall of iron,” he said.

Mr Lapid called off a planned speech to parliament, instead saying he was ashamed that his 86-year-old mother had to witness the raucous behaviour of his opponents, after supporters of the outgoing prime minister interrupted proceedings, and some were escorted from the chamber.

In a brief speech, he asked for “forgiveness from my mother”.

“I wanted her to be proud of the democratic process in Israel. Instead, she, along with every citizen of Israel, is ashamed of you and remembers clearly why it’s time to replace you,” he said.

Mr Netanyahu had also taken to the floor to speak before the vote. He said he was leaving with his head held high.

“I have worked night and day for our country … we have turned Israel into a global power,” he said.

At the end of his lengthy speech, Mr Netanyahu said he would fight daily against this “terrible, dangerous left-wing government in order to topple it”.

He added: “With God’s help, it will happen a lot earlier than you think it will.”

Religion94.1 Duke FM

Israeli cabinet orders inquiry on deadly festival stampede

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s new government approved on Sunday an official inquiry into a stampede in April in which killed 45 people at a Jewish pilgrimage site long deemed dangerously crowded by authorities. Though it was the country’s worst civilian disaster, a full-scale investigation into the Mount Meron deaths and...
Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Israel seeks extension to law banning Palestinian family reunification

Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked intends to submit a bill to extend the Citizenship and Entry into Israel Law for an additional year. - Advertisement - Shaked called on right-wing opposition parties to back the law, saying that “there is no opposition or coalitions when it comes to issues related to Israel’s security.”
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Edelstein on the Warpath: Netanyahu Offered PM’s Post to Bennett & Sa’ar, But Not to a Likudnik

As Likud was being asked to vacate the government’s seats and take up the opposition benches, Israeli pundits agreed about the three Likud seniors who would vie for MK Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership of the party: former Finance Minister Israel Katz, former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, and former Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. Katz made his first attempt more than a year ago and was repelled easily by the sitting PM. Nir Barkat organized a huge party for thousands of rank and file party members around the time it became clear the ship was going down. And now, one week into the new government, the third challenger has come out—still behind closed doors—and declared that he was planning to take it all.
Middle EastYNET News

Israel's Bedouin skeptical of new government promises

From her tin-roof home in the sweltering Negev desert, Umm Jawad Abu Qwaider offers her bleak assessment of the first Arab party to back an Israeli government - a shoulder shrug. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. For this Bedouin woman, none of the promises made to her community will...
POTUSNBC News

Israel's Bennett warns against nuclear talks with Iran's 'hangmen regime'

JERUSALEM — Israel condemned on Sunday the election of hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi as Iranian president, saying his would be a "regime of brutal hangmen" with which world powers should not negotiate a new nuclear deal. Raisi, who is under U.S. sanctions for human rights abuses, secured victory as expected...
Middle Eaststirlingnews.co.uk

Netanyahu to leave prime minister’s residence by July 10

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his family will leave the country’s official prime minister’s residence no later than July 10, Mr Netanyahu and Israel’s new prime minister said. Mr Netanyahu was unseated as prime minister earlier this month. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett succeeded in...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Reuters

Biden to host Israeli President Rivlin on June 28 - White House

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to host Israel's new president, Reuven Rivlin, at the White House on June 28, the White House said on Saturday. "President Rivlin's visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel and the deep ties between our governments and our people," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.
Middle Eastwkzo.com

Israel says Iran’s Raisi extreme, committed to nuclear programme

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel on Saturday condemned Iran’s newly-elected president Ebrahim Raisi, saying he was its most extreme president yet and committed to quickly advancing Tehran’s nuclear programme. “Iran’s new president, known as the Butcher of Tehran, is an extremist responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranians. He is committed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

As Iran veers right, ties with Gulf Arabs may hinge on nuclear pact

DUBAI (Reuters) -Gulf Arab states are unlikely to be deterred from dialogue to improve ties with Iran after a hardline judge won the presidency but their talks with Tehran might become tougher, analysts said. Prospects for better relations between Muslim Shi’ite Iran and Sunni Gulf Arab monarchies could ultimately hinge...
Middle Eastwhatreallyhappened.com

An Instrument of Change? Israel’s New Hardliner Government

Israel’s “change government”, which brought down 15-year Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, will struggle to be an instrument of change because its eight diverse components disagree on how to handle core issues. On Palestine, this government will almost certainly continue Netanyahu’s policies of colonisation and repression because any attempt to effect change on this existential issue would blow up the coalition. Its partners extend from parties representing the far right through centre right, the left and Israel’s Palestinian citizens.
Middle EastDaily Advocate

The 70 weeks and Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu was replaced as Israeli Prime Minister by Naftali Bennett this past week. We will need to wait to see if the move causes any significant changes in Israel, the Middle East, or the world. We Americans, including the American church, tend to think the world revolves around us....
Middle East24newshd.tv

Israel's sidelined ultra-Orthodox parties fear new coalition govt

Israel's ultra-Orthodox parties were once viewed as political kingmakers, but now they have been pushed into opposition by a "change" government they fear will put secular values before theirs. After years in power under ousted premier Benjamin Netanyahu, the ultra-Orthodox parties are "experiencing a deep crisis", said Peggy Cidor, a...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Hamas chief meets top politicians in Morocco after Gaza conflict

RABAT, June 17 (Reuters) - Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh met the speakers of Morocco's parliament and opposition politicians on Thursday during a visit to build support for the Palestinian cause after the North African nation upgraded diplomatic relations with Israel. Haniyeh, who arrived in Morocco on Wednesday for a four-day...
Middle EastPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

How Israel’s missing constitution deepens divisions between Jews and with Arabs

Renewed fighting has erupted again between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, endangering a ceasefire instituted after an 11-day war in May. The conflict in Gaza is an early test of Israel’s new coalition government. Recently, parties across the political spectrum united to remove Israel’s scandal-plagued prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power, ending a two-year political crisis – though he may maneuver his way back into power.