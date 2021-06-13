The Outer Worlds 2 Announced by Xbox at E3 2021
Xbox and developer Obsidian Entertainment have announced The Outer Worlds 2 today as part of the former's big E3 2021 presentation and showcase. The new role-playing video game was revealed with a trailer that basically made fun of the fact that the two companies didn't actually have anything to say or show that was 100% in the video game beyond the fact that it is named The Outer Worlds 2 and it is coming. And also, you can't have it quite yet.comicbook.com