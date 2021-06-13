Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Outer Worlds 2 Announced by Xbox at E3 2021

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox and developer Obsidian Entertainment have announced The Outer Worlds 2 today as part of the former's big E3 2021 presentation and showcase. The new role-playing video game was revealed with a trailer that basically made fun of the fact that the two companies didn't actually have anything to say or show that was 100% in the video game beyond the fact that it is named The Outer Worlds 2 and it is coming. And also, you can't have it quite yet.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#New Xbox#E3#Xbox Wire#Obsidian Entertainment#Studio Head#Spacer S Choice#Https T Co Vkpcf0m0h7#The Outer Worlds#Xbox Game Pass#Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesboxden.com

Epic Outer Worlds 2 trailer

Last edited by sojc; Yesterday at 12:25 PM.. Was contemplating on getting the first 1 for a while!. The first game is great and maybe the favorite game I played that year, especially since I really enjoy the style of humor in Obsidian games like Fallout New Vegas. 19 hrs...
Video Gameswopular.com

From ‘starfield’ To ‘halo Infinite’: Everything Announced At The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase At E3

Xbox’s highly anticipated E3 showcase, the first since Microsoft’s $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda, took place on Sunday, showering fans with a torrent of gaming announcements. Specifically, the showcase shared details on 30 titles, 27 of which will be available on Xbox Game Pass. From the announcement of new Bethesda franchise “Starfield” to more details […]
BusinessPosted by
GamesRadar+

Xbox could be announcing 3 developer acquisitions at E3 2021

Xbox could be revealing that it has acquired at least 3 studios, according to new rumors. More Xbox acquisitions could be on the way, according to Jeff Grubb, who said on his podcast that he's heard rumors of at least three new studios that have been brought into the Microsoft ecosystem. While there's no indication that these could be revealed at E3, Grubb does specify that the studios he's heard mentioned are Hitman developer IO interactive, Crytek, and Avalanche Studios, the team behind the Just Cause games.
Video GamesPolygon

Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 press conference: News, announcements, trailers from the event

Microsoft’s E3 2021 press conference — called the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase — has a lot of ground to cover on June 13. The company has more to reveal for long-delayed Halo Infinite, including hopefully a finalized release date. It will also likely have updates to the Fable and Forza franchises, and Rare will likely have updates to Sea of Thieves and hopefully more to say on its mystical title Everwild.
Video Gamesjioforme.com

World War II: PS5 and Xbox Series X | S Aftermath Announced

World War Z: The aftermath of an upgrade to Saber Interactive’s collaborative zombie shooter is now available as part of IGN Expo. The new version of the game has been extended for next-generation consoles and runs at 4K / 60fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The PC, PS5,...
Video Gamestheclevelandamerican.com

Microsoft Announced 3 major Studios as Bekebelezett at E3 Xbox Series 2021

Today the gaming industry released many new updates and features to satisfy its customers. In that way, the Xbox series is one of the most famous games and they have released interesting things in the market. Furthermore, the American giant is said that it also had the 3 studios as bekebelezett, and more. These types of three studios are available at E3. but some of the rumors are presented in the Jeff Grubb which is released by the Games beat journalist for one of the podcastben in Microsoft corporation.
Video Gamesjumpdashroll.com

E3 2021: Flight Simulator Comes To Xbox on July 27th; Top Gun Content Announced

Microsoft Flight Simulator looks beautiful on Xbox Series. Shown off during the Xbox + Bethesda presentation during E3 2021, the console version of Microsoft’s highly acclaimed, highly detailed simulator will be released on July 27th. Promising “the same depth and complexity” as the PC release, the console version looks beautiful....
Video GamesGamespot

Xbox Mini Fridge Gets "World Premiere" Trailer At E3 2021

Microsoft is really leaning into the meme that the Xbox Series X looks like a fridge. The company capped off its E3 2021 briefing on Sunday with a brand-new trailer for the Xbox Mini Fridge. Yes. Really. The "world premiere" trailer spotlights the fridge and its design for the first...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

E3 2021: Redfall is the new Xbox exclusive Arkane game, a cooperative open world with vampires

The Xbox and Bethesda conference for E3 2021 has ended with the announcement of Redfall, the new game developed by Arkane that will be exclusive to Xbox, which will be released summer 2022 and will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one. A trailer has been shown where we have been able to see a very diverse selection of characters, but no gameplay or many more details in particular.
Video Gamespixelkin.org

Slime Rancher 2 announced during Xbox E3 2021 showcase

Slime Rancher’s charming art style, secret-filled world, and myriad of slimes to capture, feed, and breed made it a darling hit when it released in 2017. The first-person action-farming game also makes for a fun single player family game (our review). We’re very excited about the announcement of Slime Rancher 2, coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2022.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

A Plague Tale: Requiem Announced at Xbox Bethesda E3 Event

A Plague Tale: Requiem has just been announced during Bethesda and Xbox’s showcase for this year’s E3 Expo. Requiem is a sequel to the successful title A Plague Tale: Innocence which was released in 2019. The game managed to sell over one million copies worldwide and was a top 10 seller in the United Kingdom.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Microsoft Announces The Outer Worlds 2 Through Hilarious Self-Honest Trailer

During its Xbox E3 2021 briefing, Microsoft announced The Outer Worlds 2 through a self-honest trailer. At first, we thought we were looking at Fable, then we thought about Dead Space, and perhaps a bit of Monster Hunter, but in the end, it turned out to be the sequel to 2019’s The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, The Outer Worlds 2. The sequel will offer a new solar system alongside a new crew.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Xbox E3 2021 – Everything Announced at Games Showcase

Some say that E3 doesn’t truly kick off until one of the big three show their wares. With no Sony on the cards for E3 2021 and Nintendo not due until next week, a completely beefed up team at Microsoft took the stage at E3 2021 for a virtual press conference where they unveiled a bevy of new releases, some that were very much expected and others that fans had been waiting for years to hear about. If you missed anything from the Xbox Showcase we’ve got you covered with every major announcement from the stream. Without further ado, let’s get into everything you need to know from Microsoft, Xbox, and Bethesda from E3 2021.