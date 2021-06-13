Cheerful, crazy and cheeky: six great recommendations for quirky but fabulous watches

Growing up, whomst among us didn’t pretend to be an astronaut? Or a Jedi? Or a super-hero battling aliens to save the planet? It was fun to play make-believe and some of our best ideas came from science fiction family movies. The movies, and the adventures we went on in our imaginations after watching them, were such a foundational part of our childhoods and, for many of us, paved the way to a nerdy adolescence and adulthood. (It’s a good thing!) Now that we’re parents, we want our kids to be able to have those same experience... but what are the best sci-fi family movies to watch together these days? What are the youths watching? We’ve got you covered.