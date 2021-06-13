Pamula Floyd's Page

Share a little something about yourself with other moms. I am a wife, mom of three, and full-time mompreneur working to create a legacy for my children of a woman & mom who takes risks and overcomes obstacles in order to pursue my dreams and live up to my full potential. I started my business, Moms R The Best, two years ago as a custom ladies apparel company offering fashionable t-shirts with inspirational slogans for moms. Since then, I have ventured out into my true passion of empowering other women and moms to live "Fearless, Focused & Fulfilled" through motivational speaking and small business coaching. I also authored my first book, How I Flatlined and Woke Up in 45 Days - A Guide to Empowered Living, on January 2, 2011 and have already sold nearly 600 copies of the book.