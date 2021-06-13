Pamula Floyd's Page
Share a little something about yourself with other moms. Pamula Floyd has a Master’s in Journalism, a Bachelor’s in English. She is a caregiver for her son. She spends her time advocating for the rights of those with special needs, especially the physically challenged. She writes about mental health. And she has a happy home of rescue dogs, that her husband of thirty years happily agrees to. She is a grandmother and loves it. And she seeks sound advice from her other son, who she claims should write his own book.www.mombloggersclub.com