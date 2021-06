Few things seem to offer the same kind of instant gratification that comes with learning to paddleboard. For those who have never tried the watersport or those who usually stay closer to the water in another kind of vessel like a kayak or canoe, standing up on a paddleboard is a completely different feeling and a very unstable one at that. With a bit of reading before you hit the water, though, you can easily feel like you are equipped to handle almost anything. With a paddle in hand and a board tucked under your arm, you’ll be heading out on your own in no time, having a blast while getting a full-body workout.