VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Seminarians can learn more from the way their bishops, rectors, spiritual directors and formators live than from what they say, Pope Francis said. Noting the yearlong celebration underway dedicated to St. Joseph, the pope said all those responsible for the formation of new priests -- primarily their bishops, but also staff at their seminaries and schools -- need to have St. Joseph as their inspiration and model, caring for and protecting priestly vocations.