Comics

One-Punch Man Chapter 147 Release Date Confirmed by Yusuke Murata

By Hoarder of Fantasy Books, Stephen King Wannabe
epicstream.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a while since we got any updates on the One-Punch Man manga. Luckily, we have some good news straight from the artist himself. Yusuke Murata has just confirmed the One-Punch Man Chapter 147 release date, and it's sooner than you think. The manga has been delayed for...

epicstream.com
