One-Punch Man Chapter 147 Release Date Confirmed by Yusuke Murata

Developer Oskar Stålberg and publisher Raw Fury confirmed during E3 2021 that they will release Townscaper this August. The news came down during GameSpot's Play For All Showcase as they announced the release month, but had yet to settle on a proper release date. if you're not familiar with this one, the game will have you making your own tiny island town however you wish. There are no goals, no objectives, no grind, and no failure. You just get to make a city in the middle of the ocean however you wish. The game received a lot of praise after it went into Early Access on Steam, which has players pushing to have the game released in a more timely manner. You can check out the announcement trailer below as we wait for them to put an official date on the game.