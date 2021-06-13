CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday links: hiding in plain sight

By (Michael Batnick)
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the article"You don’t have to be Captain Sherlock to find bubbles today. They’re hiding in plain sight. But just because there are bubbles in the stock market, that doesn’t mean the overall stock market is in a bubble." (Michael Batnick) Chart of the Day. U.S. household net worth is at...

Wednesday links: motivated by opportunity

"The key to a lot of investing success is to be motivated by opportunity while immune to FOMO. " Energy is leading the market this year. (chart via Ycharts) Forget hyperinflation, we don't even have 70's style inflation. (evidenceinvestor.com) TweetPocketInstapaper. There's no easy fix to a 60/40 portfolio. (monevator.com) TweetPocketInstapaper.
MARKETS
Forbes

Hidden In Plain Sight: Don’t Overlook These Assets During A Divorce Negotiation

There’s no two ways about it – Divorce is a crummy, painful process that drains your energy, tests the limits of your emotional maturity and leaves you pondering the series of decisions that led you into this situation to begin with. Regardless of the circumstances surrounding your decision to end your marriage, there are just a few things that you need to consider clearly before sitting down at the negotiation table. When dividing assets in a divorce, most energy tends to be spent on the big assets, like the house and the retirement accounts, and other obvious items that are used every day such as the vehicles. There are many other very valuable assets that tend to be overlooked, forgotten altogether, or just left until the last minute that deserve thoughtful consideration also.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
abnormalreturns.com

Sunday links: quitting cash flow

"Nobody wants cash flow when money costs nothing." Mortgage rates look to have bottomed. It takes more and more risk to generate returns these days. (compoundadvisors.com) Ten truths about the stock market including 'There will always be something to worry about.' (tker.co) TweetPocketInstapaper. Under what circumstances 'return stacking' makes sense....
BUSINESS
abnormalreturns.com

Tuesday links: shorting ignorance

"If you don’t understand something, don’t short it." A look at the growth of alternative assets over the past two decades. Can you tell the difference between 'fast' and 'slow' risk? And why it matters. (ofdollarsanddata.com) TweetPocketInstapaper. Mark Hulbert, "Pick whatever risk level is appropriate for your financial situation, and...
BUSINESS
The Atlantic

A Dark-Matter Candidate Has Been Hiding in Plain Sight

Approximately 85 percent of the mass in the universe is missing—we can infer its existence, we just can’t see it. Over the years, a number of different explanations for this “dark matter” have been proposed, from undiscovered particles to black holes. One idea in particular, however, is drawing renewed attention: the axion. And researchers are turning to the skies to track it down.
ASTRONOMY
abnormalreturns.com

Thursday links: boring stability

"If you are launching an index fund in 2021 it had better be a meme-stock index fund, or a crypto index fund. Nobody wants boring stability anymore." Microsoft ($MSFT) is gaining ground on Apple ($AAPL). (chart via @ycharts) (ft.com) Markets. Brazil's stock market has pretty much gone nowhere for 15...
STOCKS
hackaday.com

Tech In Plain Sight: Air Conditioning

I’m always amazed that technology can totally wipe out industries. Sure, some people make a living making horseshoes, for example, but the demand for them is way down compared to what it would have been when horses were the normal mode of transportation. But even so, people still make horseshoes. But think about the ice harvesting business. Never heard of it? Turns out, before refrigeration, there was a huge business of moving ice from where it naturally occurred to other places and storing it, usually underground with a lot of insulation. As far as I know, that business — including the neighborhood ice man — is totally gone now except for some historical exhibitions. We take refrigeration and air conditioning for granted, but it hasn’t been that long ago that ice was a luxury and your own reprieve from the heat was a fan.
ELECTRONICS
abnormalreturns.com

Monday links: relief is coming

"The bottom line is, don’t be shocked if we continue to see some high inflation readings through 2021 and into early 2022. But relief is coming. It’s just going to take some time." (Cullen Roche) Chart of the Day. Tesla ($TSLA) is now worth more than Facebook ($FB). (chart via...
STOCKS
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Retiring top general says US has done 9 tests of hypersonic weapons while China does hundreds

China’s growing military prowess is “stunning” and its advancement in the area of hypersonic missiles is a matter of grave concern, a top US general said on Thursday.“In the last five years, maybe longer, the United States has done nine hypersonic tests. In the same time, the Chinese have done hundreds,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten said. “Single digits versus hundreds is not a good place.”“Now it doesn’t mean that we’re not moving fast in the development process of hypersonics. What it does tell you is that our approach to development is fundamentally...
MILITARY
Matt Lillywhite

A Solar Flare Is About To Hit The United States

People in New York, Massachusetts and other northern states should be aware of a massive solar flare that's expected to hit the United States today. According to NOAA, "A G3 (Strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in effect for 30 – 31 October 2021, following a significant solar flare and Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from the Sun that occurred around 11:35 a.m. EDT on Oct. 28. Analysis indicated the CME departed the Sun at a speed of 973 km/s and is forecast to arrive at Earth on Oct. 30, with effects likely continuing into Oct. 31."
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
morningbrew.com

USCB’s mega-dorm is an architectural horror story

Respected architect Dennis McFadden recently resigned from his post at the University of California, Santa Barbara, because the new dorm UCSB is constructing is “unsupportable from my perspective as an architect, a parent, and a human being.”. What McFadden calls a “social and psychological experiment” is the brainchild of 97-year-old...
ENTERTAINMENT
abnormalreturns.com

Coronavirus links: living with Covid

A coronavirus-focused linkfest is a weekly feature here at Abnormal Returns. Please stay safe and find a vaccination site near you. You can read last week’s edition here. "Rather than debate how to end the pandemic, we need to debate how to live with it." (Katherine Eban) Chart of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
Daily Beast

97-Year-Old Billionaire Doubles Down on Windowless Mega-Dorm Vanity Project

Billionaire-turned-amateur-architect Charlie Munger seems to have no qualms about building a mostly windowless mega-dorm for thousands of students at the University of California, Santa Barbara. “This is not some crazy idea,” the 97-year-old Berkshire Hathaway investor insisted to The Washington Post after a firestorm erupted this week over his eyebrow-raising...
HOME & GARDEN

