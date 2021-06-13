Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Djokovic wins French Open, halfway to calendar Grand Slam

By Leighton Schneider, ABC News
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DgkFH_0aT7xwaN00

PARIS — Top seed Novak Djokovic beat fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the French Open on Sunday.

Djokovic rallied to win 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 for his second French Open title and his 19th major championship.

The Serbian remains in third place for the most Grand Slam titles behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who each have 20 championships.

Djokovic is halfway to the calendar Grand Slam after winning The Australian Open in February. The last player to achieve the feat was Rod Lavar in 1969.

Wimbledon, the next Grand Slam, starts on June 28 and runs through July 11.

Last year, the tournament did not take place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Djokovic won the tournament in 2019.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Slam#Serbian#Wimbledon#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Australian Open
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic shouldn't be playing the tournament because...', says legend

The question of who can be considered the GOAT of tennis history can go on forever and each person can bring different arguments to justify their opinions. Both Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic meet the requirements to be considered the best tennis players in history and after the victory of the Serbian champion, number one in the world, at Roland Garros, the debate is more open than ever.
TennisThe Independent

Everything is possible – Novak Djokovic chases Golden Slam after French Open win

Novak Djokovic set his sights on the Golden Slam after rewriting the history books again at the French Open. The world number one fought back from two sets to love down to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 and win a 19th grand slam title, becoming the first man in the Open era to win each of the majors at least twice.
TennisCBS Sports

2021 French Open men's final: Novak Djokovic outlasts Stefanos Tsitsipas for 19th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in an epic five-set match, 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to win the men's singles title at the 2021 French Open and his 19th Grand Slam title. In a battle between the new and older generations in men's tennis, the 34-year-old Djokovic and member of the sport's 'Big Three' pushed off a real threat from the 22-year-old Tsitsipas and one of the widely-touted 'Next Gen' players.
TennisPosted by
The Spun

John McEnroe Had Telling Admission On Novak Djokovic

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic just won his 19th Grand Slam title, outlasting Stefanos Tsitsipas in an epic final at the French Open. It’s the second championship win at Roland-Garros for Djokovic, who also won the event in 2016. He needs just one more Grand Slam victory to tie Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most ever with 20.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'I have never seen Rafael Nadal so powerless at...', says top coach

After winning the second Roland Garros of his career, achieving an extraordinary feat between the semi-final and the final, for Novak Djokovic it seems that there are no more limits. The former tennis player and well-known coach of the Serbian champion, Goran Ivanisevic, gave an interesting interview to the Tennis Majors microphones talking about the latest feat of his student and the next goals of Novak.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'The schedule is really tough, there is only...'

Novak Djokovic was this Friday the main star of the Grand Opening of a packed center court of the Mallorca Country Club that hosted the great previous social event with sports stars such as Liverpool's German coach Jürgen Klopp, his compatriot footballer Mario Götze as well as Toni Nadal among many other personalities of Mallorcan social life.
Tennisdnyuz.com

It’s Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon. Don’t Roll Your Eyes.

At first glance, this year’s Wimbledon, returning after the coronavirus pandemic shut down the world’s most famed tennis tournament in 2020, looks to be a diminished affair. No Rafael Nadal. After a bruising defeat to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open, Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon, citing a...
TennisPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena was so pumped watching him at French Open

If you ever get into a tennis match with the greatest clay court player of all time, make sure you have someone like Jelena Djokovic in your corner. Novak Djokovic was facing Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the French Open on Friday. There was limited fan attendance due to COVID-19-related restrictions. But family and team personnel were allowed. Few people were as pumped for the event as Nole’s wife, Jelena.