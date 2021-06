Texas A&M did not sign a linebacker in the class of 2021. Because of that, it is a big need in the 2022 class. And the Aggies are after quite a few of them. After an official visit weekend that went very well, A&M has its first pledge at the position as The Woodlands, Texas, linebacker Martrell Harris has committed to the Aggies. He arrived on Friday for his official and committed to head coach Jimbo Fisher before leaving town on Sunday, sharing his decision via Instagram.