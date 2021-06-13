Cancel
Texas State

Exclusive-Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shell is reviewing its holdings in the largest U.S. oil field for a potential sale, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, marking a key moment in its shift away from fossil fuels as it faces growing pressure to slash carbon emissions. The sale...

Texas State
Texas Industry
Texas Business
#Shale Oil#Oil Shale#Oil And Gas#Big Oil#Shale Gas#Reuters#Royal Dutch Shell#Anglo#Permian#Dutch#Chevron#Exxon Mobil#Pioneer Natural Resources#Conocophillips#Occidental Petroleum#Colgate Energy#Chesapeake Energy
EnvironmentThe Daily Star

Chevron returning offshore workers, restarts output halted by US storm

Chevron Corp said on Saturday it was returning offshore workers who had been evacuated ahead of Tropical Storm Claudette from its Gulf of Mexico production platforms. Chevron said it was ramping up production at its Tahiti platform where production had been halted by the storm. Other Chevron-operated facilities in the Gulf are running at normal levels, it said in a notice on its website https://www.chevron.com/media/updates.
Trafficspglobal.com

Crude oil futures remain supported by global oil demand recovery trade

0328 GMT: Crude oil futures rose during mid-morning Asian trade June 21 as markets continued to price in a recovery in global oil demand, while keeping an eye on the recently resumed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action negotiations. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Saudi Aramco closes $12.4bn infrastructure deal with global consortium

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--An international consortium has acquired a 49% stake in Aramco Oil Pipelines Co, a unit of Saudi Aramco, for $12.4bn, the energy giant said over the weekend. The consortium includes US-based energy sector investor EIG and UAE sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co, Saudi Aramco said in a statement on 18 June.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Var Energi reports "significant" find off Norway

Work is already underway to fast-track development. Var Energi has discovered between 60 and 135mn barrels of oil equivalent in oil and gas after drilling two wells in the Balder area of the south North Sea off Norway, the company reported on June 21. The "significant" discovery was made at...
Energy Industryeenews.net

Sale of Permian rigs would test Shell's green ambitions

Royal Dutch Shell is reportedly mulling the sale of its assets in the Permian, America's largest shale basin. Whether the Anglo-Dutch giant pulls the trigger on a deal figures to be a test case for how to green an oil company — and of shale's resilience in a world increasingly focused on reducing emissions.
Trafficlibreinfo.world

Oil price could hit $100 this year on tight supply and rising demand

The increasingly bullish sentiment in oil markets has several analysts to predict $100 in 2022, but some think that prices could hit that level in 2021 already. Oil’s rally to above $70 a barrel has spurred talk of $100 oil—an unthinkable outlook at this time last year when economies and global crude demand were reeling from the pandemic. But now recovering demand and still tight supply are supporting oil prices and fueling forecasts that there is a chance we could see $100 oil again, for the first time since 2014.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

WTI-Brent spread narrows as oil market tightens

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - The price gap between the world’s two most actively traded oil contracts narrowed to its lowest in more than seven months, demonstrating that U.S. oil output is still in the COVID-19 doldrums with the market likely to remain undersupplied. North Sea Brent futures traded at...
Energy Industrymarinelink.com

As Big Oil Pushes into Offshore Wind, Seabed Lease Prices Will Rise

The world's largest offshore wind developer Orsted is concerned that Big Oil's eagerness to harness wind at sea could push up prices for seabed leases, making the technology less competitive, its chief executive told Reuters. European oil firms including Total, BP, Equinor and Shell have all outlined plans to speed...
EnvironmentThe Daily Star

Gulf of Mexico storm trims US oil production

The first storm to hit oil-producing regions of the US Gulf of Mexico this year sent workers fleeing offshore oil platforms and cut some production. A weather disturbance in the central Gulf of Mexico was expected to become a tropical storm on Friday. It was moving north at about 14 miles per hour (22 kmh) and could bring up to 12-inches of rain to the central US Gulf Coast by Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Big Oil Looks To Cut Production Following Activist Backlash

Two weeks ago, Big Oil suffered a series of boardroom and courtroom defeats in the hands of hardline climate activists. Exxon Mobil lost three board seats to Engine No. 1, an activist hedge, in a stunning proxy campaign. Engine No. 1 told the Financial Times that Exxon will need to cut fossil fuel production for the company to position itself for long-term success. "What we're saying is, plan for a world where maybe the world doesn't need your barrels," Engine No.1 leader Charlie Penner told FT.
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

U.S. Adds One Natural Gas Rig as Numbers Rising in Oil Patch

The U.S. natural gas rig count increased one unit to 97 for the week ended Friday (June 18), while a surge in oil-directed drilling lifted the combined domestic tally to 470 for the period, according to the latest figures from Baker Hughes Co. (BKR). The United States added nine rigs...
Energy Industryglobeoftech.com

COVID-19 Impact on Global Natural Gas Services Market Growth Projection to 2025 | Exxon Mobil, Bahrain Petroleum Company, Rosneft, Total

Global Natural Gas Services Market Research Report 2020-2025 thinks about key breakdowns in the Industry with insights about the market drivers and market restrictions. The report illuminates accumulating an all-encompassing rundown of factual investigation for the market scape. While setting up this expert and top to bottom statistical surveying report, client necessity has been kept into center. The report covers a few overwhelming elements encompassing the worldwide Natural Gas Services market, for example, worldwide appropriation channels, makers, market size, and other logical components that include the whole scene of the market. The examination archive intends to direct perusers in experiencing the impediments that are featured after a concentrated investigation.
Trafficjioforme.com

The shortage of investment dollars may be the end of oil

It is often said that the Stone Age does not end with a shortage of stones, but in the case of crude oil, neither peak demand nor depleted reserves signal the end, and there is a shortage of investment. According to Rystad Energy’s analysis, proven oil and gas reserves are …
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

GOM Activity Rising, with Williams Set to Expand Natural Gas Infrastructure

Natural gas and oil opportunities in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico (GOM) look to be expanding, with Tulsa-based Williams preparing to take advantage. The midstream giant, which already has substantial GOM infrastructure, recently clinched an agreement to gather and transport natural gas from the Shenandoah development underway in the deepwater. The agreement is with Beacon Offshore Energy Development LLC and co-owner ShenHai LLC, a Navitas Petroleum LP subsidiary.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Will Shell's Permian Assets Be Repurposed?

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) is considering selling assets in the Permian Basin. Although Shell declined comment on the matter, a Bloomberg article about the report observes the prospect of divesting acreage in the largest U.S. oil field reflects mounting pressure on Shell to cut carbon dioxide emissions. In this installment of oil and gas market hits and misses, a member of Rigzone’s panel of prognosticators considers how a Shell Permian sale would actually lower emissions. Read on for his ideas as well as other panelists’ insights on recent market developments.