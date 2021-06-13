Exclusive-Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets

The increasingly bullish sentiment in oil markets has several analysts to predict $100 in 2022, but some think that prices could hit that level in 2021 already. Oil’s rally to above $70 a barrel has spurred talk of $100 oil—an unthinkable outlook at this time last year when economies and global crude demand were reeling from the pandemic. But now recovering demand and still tight supply are supporting oil prices and fueling forecasts that there is a chance we could see $100 oil again, for the first time since 2014.