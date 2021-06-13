Xbox Game Pass Adds Yakuza: Like A Dragon Today For E3 2021
Xbox Game Pass continues to evolve every month, and Microsoft recently detailed how Xbox is looking to expand in the future. With TV integration on the way and more development between the console and PC side of gaming, the Xbox Game Pass is another facet of the Team Green ecosystem growth. That being said, we all need more Yakuza, and that's what we have with the newest addition to Xbox Game Pass: Yakuza Like a Dragon.www.gameinformer.com