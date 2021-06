The Cincinnati Reds will have some help in the bullpen today as they try to salvage a game in Minnesota and end their current 5-game losing streak. Reliever Tejay Antone has been activated from the injured list today after some forearm fatigue after carrying the bullpen for the first two months of the season by himself. He’ll take the spot on the roster of Scott Heineman, who was optioned back to Triple-A Louisville to join the Bats. The Reds also announced that right-handed pitcher Jeff Hoffman would be heading to Louisville to begin a rehab assignment.