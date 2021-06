GoldenEye 007 fans might be pleased to know that modder Krollywood, has recreated the iconic GoldenEye 007 in Far Cry 5’s level editor. Originally launched back in 1997 for the Nintendo 64 the GoldenEye 007 first person shooter is an iconic game and is now available to play within the 2018 Far Cry 5 first person shooter. To recreate the GoldenEye took Krollywood over 1400 hours and nearly 3 years and includes every level from GoldenEye 007, except for the two bonus stages. Check out the video below for an overview of what you can expect from the remake.