Frank Lampard reveals thoughts on Chelsea winning Champions League and his big regrets

Chelsea hero Pat Nevin says former manager Frank Lampard deserves credit for building their Champions League winning team. The Scot wrote for chelseafc.com: "I had a quick look at some of Frank's formations and team selections for big games and it was very interesting. In the 0-0 game against Manchester United back in October last year, he played a very Thomas Tuchel like 3-4-3 that only had two changes from the team that played in the Champions League final. Christian Pulisic was in for Mason Mount and Kurt Zouma played rather than Toni Rudiger.