Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Frank Lampard reveals thoughts on Chelsea winning Champions League and his big regrets

samfordcrimson.com
 8 days ago

Video LoadingVideo UnavailableClick to playTap to playThe video will auto-play soon8CancelPlay now. Follow Tuchel’s Blues. Get our daily Chelsea newsletter. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign me upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.

www.samfordcrimson.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Eden Hazard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Ourprivacy Notice#The Champions League#European Champions#Bbc One#Mason Lsb Mount Rsb#Anadolu Agency#Getty Images Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Place
Europe
News Break
BBC
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea Champions League lesson two: Taming chaos again

There’s a popular idea that creating a Champions League-winning side takes patience, planning and the careful cultivation of a talented and coherent squad. The Real Madrids and Bayern Munichs of the world serve as testament to this lofty ideal. Well, as Chelsea just proved, that’s not the only way to win. Unkempt as it may be, a culture of chaotic flailing is apparently a viable path to ultimate footballing glory.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea hero Nevin insists Lampard deserves credit for building Champions League winners

Chelsea hero Pat Nevin says former manager Frank Lampard deserves credit for building their Champions League winning team. The Scot wrote for chelseafc.com: "I had a quick look at some of Frank's formations and team selections for big games and it was very interesting. In the 0-0 game against Manchester United back in October last year, he played a very Thomas Tuchel like 3-4-3 that only had two changes from the team that played in the Champions League final. Christian Pulisic was in for Mason Mount and Kurt Zouma played rather than Toni Rudiger.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Could it be an awkward reunion? BBC sign up Frank Lampard AND Petr Cech to boost their Euro 2020 punditry team... even though ex-Chelsea boss and his sporting director's relationship was 'strained' before his sacking

Frank Lampard and Petr Cech could be in for an awkward reunion in the BBC studio as pundits for the Euros. The Chelsea legends were close as team-mates for the Blues but the dynamic changed during Lampard's time as manager with the former goalkeeper in his role as sporting director.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

‘I was a Chelsea fan growing up’ – Manchester United top target makes shock Blues admission and reveals he ‘loved Lampard’

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho has revealed that his England hero is Frank Lampard, with the Borussia Dortmund winger growing up a Chelsea supporter. As reported by the BBC earlier today, Man United have had a £67M bid rejected by Borussia Dortmund in their efforts to sign Sancho, which have been ongoing since the summer transfer window of 2020.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

BBC sign up Frank Lampard AND Petr Cech to boost their Euro 2020 punditry team... with ex-Chelsea duo back on the same team after former midfielder's sacking ended their Stamford Bridge reunion together

Frank Lampard and Petr Cech will both work as pundits in the BBC studio for the Euros in something of a reunion of their Chelsea partnership - but not on the same games. The Chelsea legends were close as team-mates for the Blues and then worked together again during Lampard's time as manager, with the former goalkeeper in his role as sporting director.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Jadon Sancho reveals he supported CHELSEA while growing up as Manchester United chase the £80m Borussia Dortmund winger... and the England star admits he idolised Frank Lampard because he was 'so direct and composed on the ball'

England winger Jadon Sancho has admitted he grew up supporting Chelsea - and idolised Blues legend Frank Lampard - as Manchester United continue their bid to bring him to Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has placed Sancho at the top of his wishlist after failing in a move for the...
Premier Leaguesamfordcrimson.com

Mason Mount’s telling reaction as he learns what Frank Lampard said about him

Video LoadingVideo UnavailableClick to playTap to playThe video will auto-play soon8CancelPlay now. Follow Tuchel’s Blues. Get our daily Chelsea newsletter. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign me upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.