Diablo 2: Resurrected Launches on September 23

gamingbolt.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed that Diablo 2: Resurrected, the remastered and updated version of the beloved action RPG, is launching on September 23. A specific release date was previously unconfirmed. The new trailer also shows off some new gameplay, and it continues to look slick in all the right ways. Check it out below.

