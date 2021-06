In a new video, Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has confirmed that the game will offer players both cross-play and cross-progression when it debuts later this year. The move should be a welcome one for most fans, as it will give them a greater pool of people to play with, while also allowing them more freedom in how they play. It's clear that Halo Infinite is the biggest Xbox game slated to release this holiday season, and Microsoft is clearly pulling out all the stops to make sure it ends up being everything that Halo fans have been waiting for!