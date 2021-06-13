A Plague Tale: Requiem Announced, Launches in 2022

A sequel to the under the radar hit A Plague Tale: Innocence is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S next year. Oh, and it's launching day one into Xbox Game Pass. A Plague Tale: Requiem follows the events of the first game with Amicia and her brother Hugo as they take "on a perilous new quest, doing whatever it takes to survive a brutal, uncaring world". Details are very slim, but it seems to be leaning into more of its supernatural elements. We just hope it doesn't take away from what made the first game so great - the relationship between the two central characters.