A Plague Tale: Requiem Announced, Launches in 2022

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive’s narrative-driven action-adventure title A Plague Tale: Innocence was one of the best and biggest surprises of its year, and following its critical and commercial success, there was hardly ever any doubt that there would be a sequel. Now, following recent leaks, that sequel has now been confirmed. At the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase, A Plague Tale: Requiem was officially announced, and it’s coming in 2022.

