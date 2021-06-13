A Plague Tale: Requiem Announced, Launches in 2022
Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive’s narrative-driven action-adventure title A Plague Tale: Innocence was one of the best and biggest surprises of its year, and following its critical and commercial success, there was hardly ever any doubt that there would be a sequel. Now, following recent leaks, that sequel has now been confirmed. At the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase, A Plague Tale: Requiem was officially announced, and it’s coming in 2022.gamingbolt.com