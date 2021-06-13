Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

15 Best Small Town Restaurants Across The U.S.

By Clayton McKibbin
travelawaits.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is nothing more uniting at times than a desire for good food and good company. Small town restaurants are often where the locals gather to catch up over a good hearty meal. We asked our readers to vote for their favorites and I am excited to share the fruits of that labor. The diners and bistros on this list serve everything from fresh caught oysters to barbecue to traditional pub food, but the one thing they all have in common is that the food is tasty and service comes with a smile. Drop in for a bite real soon now, you hear?

www.travelawaits.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Pub Food#Bed And Breakfast#U S#Food Drink#Upstate New York#Skagway Brewing Co#Grease#Little Gretel Restaurant#German#Czech#Central European#Bravo Americano Moderno#Globe#American#Asian#Ks Crown#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Oregon StateThrillist

Oregon’s Best Small Town Has Mountains, Waterfalls, and Ridiculously Good Beer

The Columbia River Gorge cuts a rugged path through the foothills of the Cascade Range, separating Oregon and Washington as if an enormous deity cleaved the two apart with an 80-mile-long axe blade. Cliffs rise hundreds of feet from the blue waters— some bare and charred from wildfire, others blanketed in emerald fir. Around its dozens of bends, waterfalls burst forth behind a blanket of trees.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In Wisconsin

These 7 Wisconsin Coast Seafood Restaurants Are Worth A Visit From Any Part Of The State

With two great lakes and 10 times as many harbor towns, Wisconsin’s coastal region is brimming with sights to see and eateries to, well, eat at! Fittingly, many of the restaurants found on or near the Great Lakes coast serve up seafood – but not just any seafood. We’re talking about the best seafood in […] The post These 7 Wisconsin Coast Seafood Restaurants Are Worth A Visit From Any Part Of The State appeared first on Only In Your State.
Detroit, MIOnlyInYourState

This Small Town Near Detroit Hosts One Of The Best Summerfests Around

Summer is quickly approaching here in the Motor City, and you know what that means: it’s time to start preparing for all sorts of fun with family and friends. As warm weather becomes the norm and the kids are finished with school for the year, festivals become an unbeatable way to celebrate the season. One small town within driving distance of Detroit offers a top-notch summerfest, and you’ll want to mark your calendar.
LifestylePosted by
WDCG G105

3 North Carolina Lake Towns Among The Best To Live In The U.S.

In the beautiful state of North Carolina, there is no shortage of amazing lakes worth checking out. Maybe you're even looking to settle down next to the serene waters. To help narrow down that search, one website has chosen three cities in North Carolina as some of the best lake towns in the country to live in.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

Enjoy An Unforgettable View Of The Coosa River From This Small Town Alabama Restaurant

Alabama is home to many wonderful restaurants, several of which are tucked away in small towns. One of these restaurants is Coaches Corner Sports Bar & Grill. For information about this small town restaurant, including what makes it truly special, take a look below. Have you ever eaten at Coaches Corner Sports Bar & Grill […] The post Enjoy An Unforgettable View Of The Coosa River From This Small Town Alabama Restaurant appeared first on Only In Your State.
RestaurantsPosted by
Wide Open Eats

We Ranked 10 Delicious Southern Restaurant Chains to Find the Best

Whether you travel to Paris, France or Paris, Texas, everyone knows that the South is a hotbed of delicious food that is cooked in pure grease and made with pure love. There's nothing tastier than fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, chicken fried steak, and all of the barbecue you can possibly eat. When you think of Southern restaurants, though, what springs to mind? Of course you have the classic Whataburger and Cracker Barrel, but which restaurant chains take home the prize of being the best in the South?
Restaurantshvmag.com

Eat Clean at These Vegetarian Restaurants Across the Hudson Valley

These local vegetarian restaurants and hotspots with plant-based menu items are fit for everyone from vegans to fans of local produce. Caribreeze Vegan Delight (vegan) Caribbean food is the order of the day here, with jerk seitan, brown stewed tofu, and callaloo anchoring a menu that varies every time you stop by for flavors you won’t get elsewhere.
Food & Drinksnbcboston.com

41 of the Best Scoop Shops and Frozen Treat Brands in the US

Ice cream has the power to make everything better. This past year, it's fed the need more than ever for a little sweetness in people's day. Growing up in New York, there was never no shortage of great ice cream. Whether from the store or a seasonal cart, it's always been a delight in my life. Like many in the tri-state area, I grew up with Carvel ice cream: I would get a soft serve cone after school concerts or Little League games and an ice cream cake or a roll of flying saucers for a special occasion.
Newark, NJPosted by
Only In New Jersey

This New Jersey Town Has The Best BBQ In The Country And These Restaurants Prove It

We’ve talked over and over about how New Jersey is a mecca for foodies. You can find some of the best restaurants around the state, and almost every cuisine is featured here. Of course, despite having the goods, New Jersey rarely gets the credit. Instead, the state is regularly overshadowed by nearby cities like New […] The post This New Jersey Town Has The Best BBQ In The Country And These Restaurants Prove It appeared first on Only In Your State.
Restaurantsfoxlexington.com

Peanut butter on a burger?! These are the 10 best burger restaurants in the country, according to Gayot

(NEXSTAR) – You don’t mess with Texas. And you certainly don’t mess with their burgers. A new ranking of the top 10 burger restaurants in the U.S. has determined that Beck’s Prime, with locations in Greater Houston and Dallas, as the best place to grab a burger. But enthusiasts outside of the Lone Star State can still try some of the country’s best burgers — albeit not the best — at runner-up restaurants across the country.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

How Fajitas Became Popular In US Restaurants

First you hear it. Then you smell it. Finally you see it. By that point, you have already decided: you, too, are ordering the fajitas. It's hard to think of another dish on restaurant menus with the mesmerizing effect of fajitas, thanks to their unique sonic element. All it takes is one person ordering this dish, and then that sizzle passes through a restaurant's dining room, reminding every other diner how much they also want fajitas. The way fajitas' popularity boom plays out every night in restaurants across the United States is like a microcosm of how their overall rise to fame happened upon their invention.
PoliticsFodorsTravel

How Juneteenth Is Being Celebrated in Small Towns Across America

Discover how some smaller cities are celebrating Juneteenth this year. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, but that didn’t mean all enslaved people were set free. In fact, it was nearly three years later before enslaved people in the Confederate state of Texas would be free. That day was June 19, 1865, when 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. They announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved people in Texas were free by executive decree. This glorious day became known as Juneteenth, combining “June” and “19.” It is also called Juneteenth Independence Day, Freedom Day, or Emancipation Day. It was first celebrated in 1866 in Texas.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

The Buffalo Cafe In This Small Town Is Said To Have The Best Burgers In Georgia

While many Georgians have likely come to Plains, Georgia in order to get a dose of history and some small-town love, they might not know about the town cooking up one of the best burgers around. The Buffalo Cafe at the Old Bank offers big portions, a simple menu, and towering burgers filled with flavor. […] The post The Buffalo Cafe In This Small Town Is Said To Have The Best Burgers In Georgia appeared first on Only In Your State.
RestaurantsEater

11 Montreal Restaurants Now Offering Picnic Provisions

Montrealers were fans of park picnics long before “COVID-19” entered their vocabulary, but that love only grew stronger when, for a period, picnics became one of the only ways to “dine out” with friends. With the city’s reopening now well underway, there’s still no sign that the love of picnicking is going anywhere.
Brevard, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Brevard Named As One Of The Best Small Towns To Visit

Brevard has been recognized again, with the Smithsonian Magazine naming it as one of the best 15 small towns in the country to visit this year. Noting that life is starting to return to some kind of normal after the impacts of COVID-19, the Smithsonian article said Brevard and the other 14 places are “prime examples of perseverance and preservation, and reminders of all that we love about small towns in the first place.”
LifestyleMySanAntonio

Traveling across the U.S. with family this summer

(BPT) - There’s no better way to strengthen family ties than to reconnect over a shared love of discovery and travel. Whether you’ve got a week to explore or only a few days, there’s so much family fun to be had no matter where your travels might take you when you’re ready.
RestaurantsTravelDailyNews.com

A list of famous restaurants every tourist should visit at least once

Food tourism has become a popular aspect lately; food bloggers and social media influencers have played a great role in motivating travelers to try delicious meals and exotic dishes. While heading to new destinations, always give the food a chance to be part of your experience, and you’ll definitely want to visit the restaurant again after it.