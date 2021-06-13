15 Best Small Town Restaurants Across The U.S.
There is nothing more uniting at times than a desire for good food and good company. Small town restaurants are often where the locals gather to catch up over a good hearty meal. We asked our readers to vote for their favorites and I am excited to share the fruits of that labor. The diners and bistros on this list serve everything from fresh caught oysters to barbecue to traditional pub food, but the one thing they all have in common is that the food is tasty and service comes with a smile. Drop in for a bite real soon now, you hear?www.travelawaits.com