15 Best Small Town Restaurants Across The U.S.

First you hear it. Then you smell it. Finally you see it. By that point, you have already decided: you, too, are ordering the fajitas. It's hard to think of another dish on restaurant menus with the mesmerizing effect of fajitas, thanks to their unique sonic element. All it takes is one person ordering this dish, and then that sizzle passes through a restaurant's dining room, reminding every other diner how much they also want fajitas. The way fajitas' popularity boom plays out every night in restaurants across the United States is like a microcosm of how their overall rise to fame happened upon their invention.