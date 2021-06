It’s as epic as we anticipated, as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal battle for a place in the French Open 2021 final against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who defeated Alexander Zverev earlier. This is one of the all-time great rivalries in sport, with Djokovic holding a slight advantage overall, leading 29-28 in the head-to-head.But it is the Spaniard who holds an overall advantage head-to-head in Grand Slams, 20-18. With the reigning champion at Roland Garros naturally holding a dominant record on the clay in Paris over the Serbian, leading 13-1.“Let’s face it, it’s the biggest challenge that you can have playing...