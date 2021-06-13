Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Swiss Voters Reject Proposal to Ban Synthetic Pesticides

By Carl Westwood
overpassesforamerica.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH — Voters in Switzerland on Sunday overwhelmingly rejected a measure that will have banned the usage of synthetic pesticides in Switzerland, stopping their use in farms and gardens, and prohibited the import of produce and merchandise made utilizing them. The rejection of the measure, which had loved appreciable help...

www.overpassesforamerica.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Organic Chocolate#Swiss#Zurich#P C#Chocosuisse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
Country
Switzerland
Related
AdvocacyClimate Depot

Climate referendum: Swiss reject higher carbon taxes

Https://www.thegwpf.com/climate-referendum-swiss-reject-higher-carbon-taxes/. Climate referendum: Swiss reject higher carbon taxes. The Global Warming Policy Forum / by bennypeiser / 2d. Swiss voters have rejected legislation at the heart of the country’s strategy to abide by the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. The CO2 law was turned down on Sunday by 51.6% of...
Environmentclimatechangenews.com

Swiss public reject climate law over cost of living fears

The Swiss public has voted against a more ambitious climate law, in a move analysts say will make it harder for the rich European nation to meet its climate targets. In a referendum held on Sunday, 52% of voters opposed a revision to the country’s climate law, which would have increased taxes on polluting activities like flying and driving.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Swiss Voters Reject New Airline Carbon Tax

By a narrow margin, Swiss voters rejected a new aviation tax meant to offset carbon dioxide and reduce greenhouse gasses. Switzerland is a direct democracy in which questions are put to citizens via a referendum or popular initiative process. Over the weekend, Swiss voters considered a number of measures, including:
Environmentjurist.org

Switzerland voters reject three environmental laws

Swiss citizens voted against three environmental laws Sunday, rejecting proposed initiatives that sought to improve their long-term quality of life. The first initiative sought to ensure clean drinking water and healthy food by eliminating subsidies for the use of food pesticides and antibiotics. The second initiative proposed banning all synthetic food pesticides. Nearly 61 percent of voters rejected both of these proposed laws.
EnvironmentUS News and World Report

Swiss Voters Look Set to Reject Law to Help Cut Carbon Emissions

ZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss voters look set to reject a new law which would help the country meet its goals under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, according to early indications by national broadcaster SRF on Sunday. Projections showed 51% of voters had voted against the new CO2 law in a...
EnvironmentTrumann Democrat

Swiss narrowly reject tax hike to fight climate change

GENEVA (AP) — Exit polls on Sunday indicated that Swiss voters appear to have narrowly rejected a proposed “carbon dioxide law” that would have hiked fees and taxes on fuels that produce greenhouse gases. The Alpine country has been experiencing an outsized impact from climate change. Switzerland has faced a...
EnvironmentFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Swiss reject tax on greenhouse gas

GENEVA – Exit polls Sunday indicated Swiss voters appear to have narrowly rejected a proposed “carbon dioxide law” that would have hi ked fees and taxes on fuels that produce greenhouse gases. The Alpine country has been experiencing an outsized impact from climate change. Switzerland has faced a rise in...
Agriculturebeyondpesticides.org

Switzerland to Hold Landmark Vote on Nationwide Ban of All Synthetic Pesticides June 13

Switzerland will hold a national vote on two landmark initiatives related to pesticide use (as well as several referenda). The vote on one initiative, dubbed by advocates “For a Switzerland Free of Synthetic Pesticides” (FSFSP), will determine whether or not the country will ban synthetic pesticides. If it does, it will become the first European nation to do so. The other initiative, which aims to eliminate direct subsidies of farmers who use synthetic pesticides or antibiotics for livestock, is focused on improving the quality of Switzerland’s drinking water and food supply. Beyond Pesticides covered the grassroots origin of the Swiss “no synthetic pesticides” initiative in 2018 and sees potential passage of both it and the water quality initiative as a watershed moment in the protection of health and the environment. These measures would go a long way to protecting and improving the health of humans and ecosystems, and the food supply, as well as protecting biodiversity in Switzerland. It could also — as advocates hope — encourage other European countries to follow suit.
Electionspoliticaluk.co.uk

Voters Strongly Reject Shamima Begum’s Proposal As She Begs To Return

Former British citizen, Shamima Begum has pleaded with the UK government and the British people to accept her return to the UK. Begum was filmed by documentary maker Andrew Drury at al-Roj camp in Syria. Mr Drury believes that after speaking to Begum in person, she should be allowed to return to the UK.
AgricultureInter Press Service

Sowing Water: A Cuban Farm’s Bid for Sustainability

For 28 years, Casimiro and his family have been applying sustainable management methods on their 10-hectare farm called Finca del Medio, located in the center of the long narrow island of Cuba, which is just over 1,200 km long from west to east. In 1993, when Casimiro and his wife,...
Environmentkfgo.com

Swiss court rejects appeal by climate activists who occupied bank

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland’s highest court has rejected an appeal by 12 climate activists convicted of trespassing at a Credit Suisse bank branch, dismissing their argument that they had taken emergency action for a just cause. The Federal Court verdict is another setback for environmentalists hoping to win backing for...
MarketsJust-style.com

UK rejection of Uyghur proposals “disheartening”

The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee has today (10 June) published the UK government’s response to its ‘Uyghur…. Unlimited access to Just Style content including in-depth analysis, exclusive blogs, industry executive interviews and management briefings. Unbeatable market coverage from apparel sourcing and supply chain issues, to emerging markets...
Advocacynewagebd.net

LDA rejects proposed budget

Leaders of Left Democratic Alliance, a combine of nine left leaning political parties in Bangladesh, on Thursday at a protest rally in Dhaka rejected the proposed national budget for 2021-22 financial year and termed it a budget for the rich people. LDA held the rally in front of the National...
Animalsthewestonforum.com

Insect change among dragonflies in Germany

Aerial acrobatics in riverside areas in their sight: The distribution of dragonfly species in Germany has changed dramatically in recent years — there are winners and losers in environmental changes, according to a study. Accordingly, there was a significant increase in the number of species that live near rivers and prefer higher temperatures. On the other hand, there was a decrease in the numbers of dragonflies, which adapted to the stagnation of water. Scientists explained that the trends in question are due in part to successes in protecting the environment, but the effects of climate change are also emerging.
Industryaltaghyeer.info

EU funding increased Gum Arabic production in Sudan

The Government of Sudan, the European Union (EU), and the French Development Agency (AFD), launched a project aiming to increase production and improve the quality of Gum Arabic in Sudan through focusing on improving producers’ income and livelihoods. Khartoum: AlTaghyeer. The new project aims to enhance economic opportunities for youth...
Food & Drinkstheelephant.info

Punitive Government Policies Jeopardise Kenya’s Food Security

By 2021 your typical Kenyan smallholder farmer was producing 75 per cent of the foods consumed in the country. Yet the draconian laws imposed on the agriculture sector by the government have been facilitating their exploitation by private sector actors including multinational corporations. This is in total contradiction with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to include food security in his Big Four Agenda and begs the question of how the country can achieve food security when farmers are discouraged from producing food by these punitive laws.
Energy Industrygoldmanprize.org

Kimiko Hirata: Stopping the Expansion of Coal Power in Japan

As a climate policy advocate for many decades, I was truly shocked to see the Japanese government and corporations rush to return to coal power following the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear accident in 2011. Japan’s promotion of coal power projects in the midst of a climate crisis clearly indicated that the climate was not an important issue for Japan, or was just fully ignored.
Agriculturejohnmenadue.com

Kalbar’s exotic minerals mine puts the nation’s food supply at risk

A mineral sands mining proposal on rich Victorian farmland is putting the country’s food supply at risk. Will the Labor Government back big money over big farmers, and fail to protect heritage listed wetlands?. A hearing into the Environment Effects Statement for Kalbar’s mineral sands project on rich Victorian farmland...