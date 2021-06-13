Starfield Trailer Leaks Early, Release Date Revealed
Microsoft and Bethesda's E3 2021 conference is set to start soon but it seems The Washington Post couldn't wait. With a trailer showing off the game now available. The trailer reveals a pilot part of a company called constellations who found something while exploring the stars. The trailer ends with a look at a mech and a pilot heading into space. Most importantly a release date of 11/11/2022. Despite being in development before Bethesda's acquisition by Microsoft Starfield will come to Game Pass on day 1.www.noobfeed.com