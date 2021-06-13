Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Starfield Trailer Leaks Early, Release Date Revealed

noobfeed.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft and Bethesda's E3 2021 conference is set to start soon but it seems The Washington Post couldn't wait. With a trailer showing off the game now available. The trailer reveals a pilot part of a company called constellations who found something while exploring the stars. The trailer ends with a look at a mech and a pilot heading into space. Most importantly a release date of 11/11/2022. Despite being in development before Bethesda's acquisition by Microsoft Starfield will come to Game Pass on day 1.

www.noobfeed.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Post#Microsoft Starfield#Game Pass#Xbox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Leak reveals release date for Samsung’s exciting new foldable phones

Samsung isn’t making a Galaxy Note 21 this year because of the ongoing chip shortage. Samsung revealed as much a few months ago, but various rumors claimed in the past that the Korean giant was already looking to ditch the Note and replace it with something else. The chip shortage might have been the perfect excuse. Foldable handsets could be just the kind of flagship Androids that cater to Note buyers, and Samsung will try to pull off the switch this year. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 foldables will launch alongside the Galaxy S21 FE in August,...
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Call of Duty: Vanguard: Release date, reveal, developers, rumors & leaks

Call of Duty: Vanguard is on the horizon, and here’s everything we know about the upcoming game’s release date, who’s developing it, leaks, and more. As always, a new year means a new Call of Duty game. The upcoming Call of Duty 2021 release is as mysterious as it is exciting, and we’re sure to get another year of Warzone updates combined with a brand new (or returning) setting for the franchise.
TechnologyInternational Business Times

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 'Release Date Leak Reveals 2021 Debut'

The Surface Duo 2 is the rumored next-generation hybrid phone-tablet from Microsoft. The device is believed to "release in the second half of 2021" Microsoft has not yet announced the official release date of the Surface Duo 2. Redmond-based tech giant Microsoft is reportedly working on a hybrid phone-tablet, Surface...
Video GamesIGN

Battlegrounds Mobile India Release Date Trailer Leaked By Krafton Employee: Report

It seems that Tencent turned Krafton employee Akash Jumde has leaked details regarding a possible Battlegrounds Mobile India release date trailer. According to Instagram channel Enews_Boy that caught the post, Jumde’s image on Instagram contained the words ‘Audio Clip Mixer 17th June-Date reveal Video-Crate in Sky’. This would suggest a Battlegrounds Mobile India trailer out on June 17, for a possible June 18 release date.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Gaming News #157 – Elden Ring Trailer, Starfield Release Date, Breath of the Wild Sequel

The past week was all about E3 2021 and Summer Game Fest events which, according to many were a bit lackluster. Nevertheless, the events did showcase plenty to look forward to in the immediate and not-so-immediate future with strong games like Elden Ring, Starfield, Breath of the Wild sequel, Forza Horizon 5, and more. There were also some smaller yet still highly significant announcements and we bring you all the details in the breakdown below.
Comicsgetindianews.com

Boruto Episode 204 Preview, Recep, Leak Spoiler, Release Date, and Time Revealed!

Here is good news for all Manga Lovers worldwide that the most prominent and most-awaited anime series named Boruto is going to release its 55th chapter. Yes, you read it right that the makers of Boruto have announced that the brand new episode of the series will be released on June 20, 2021. As we all know, there is a huge fan base for the Manga series. The enthusiasm among the viewers for the series is very high. It is the most prominent and entertaining Manga series that always comes up with more interesting and amazing episodes for its viewers.
Video Gamespsu.com

Bright Memory Infinite Is Still A Stunner In New Gameplay Trailer

FYQD Studio‘s Bright Memory Infinite has looked impressive ever since we saw it last Spring, but the latest trailer for the game is one of the best yet. This new trailer is just over a minute long and focuses mostly on the thrills of combat with your weapons, sword, and traversal abilities. There is not much more we can see that we haven’t already but the game looks genuinely incredible and it is hard to believe this comes from one developer.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Starfield Trailer From E3 2021 Entirely on Game Engine

A developer from Bethesda Softworks has revealed that the trailer of Starfield presented at E3 2021 was created entirely on the game's engine. The first and one of the biggest titles shown during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase was the space RPG Starfield. The game's atmospheric trailer made quite an impression and gave us a foretaste of what awaits us on November 11, 2022, when the game will be released. And literally, because one of the developers - Keith Beltramini, who deals with lighting in Bethesda games - revealed that the video was created entirely with Creation Engine 2 technology, without the use of any cinematic tools.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Metroid Dread Tops GameStop Pre-Order Charts Post-E3

Was one of the biggest (and most pleasant) surprises in this year’s E3 Nintendo Direct, and it’s no surprise the game has been in high demand!. According to an official press release from GameStop,. has clinched the top position in the top 10 pre-orders following E3 2021 from the video...
Video GamesNew York Post

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ finally launches on PlayStation 4 — with a warning

More than six months since its problematic initial release, the sci-fi adventure game “Cyberpunk 2077” has finally launched on the PlayStation Store. The unveiling comes after Sony removed the game from the store in December 2020 following widespread complaints about glitches. The controversial video game was plagued by constant crashes...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Cyberpunk 2077 is Back on the PlayStation Store, but Sony Says PS4 Version is “Not Recommended”

It was confirmed last week that Cyberpunk 2077 would finally be returning to the PlayStation Store, after having been delisted over six months back due to the unplayable condition the game had launched on, especially on the base PS4. Now, the game is finally available for digital purchase on PlayStation consoles again- but Sony and CD Projekt RED both have still issued warnings that the base PS4 version of the game might not be the way to go.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle Gets Western Release Date

The mobile store pages for the Gust and NHN PlayArt-developed RPG Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle will launch on iOS and Android on July 8, 2021, in the west. Publisher Boltrend Games has previously opened pre-registration for the adventure game but has not made a former announcement. Atelier Online: Alchemist...
Video Gamespanthernow.com

Bandai Namco’s E3 Recap

Bandai Namco’s showcase on the last day of E3 focused on its upcoming video game release named House of Ashes. House of Ashes is a part of the Dark Pictures anthology series and is set to launch on Oct. 22nd, 2021. It will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Gets A Release Date, New Screenshot and Cover Art

Aliens Fireteam Elite has received a release date and a new cover art ahead of its official announcement through a listing on Best Buy. Aliens Fireteam Elite is a new third-person shooter from Cold Iron. It was revealed earlier this year for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It has also been rated by ESRB. It appears that the game has gone through a name change based on the new cover art. It also has a release date and price.