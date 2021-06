If head coach Mark Sims had to choose one Panther batter he's coached to stand in the box for a championship-defining moment, Parker Coley would be on the short list. “I tell you, man… Parker Coley put together a year that ain’t Jarrett McDonald numbers, but if you were to ask me with bases-loaded in the seventh inning, who do I want? I couldn’t answer,” Sims said. “Coley you just knew you were going to get 100% maximum effort. I think you’d have to throw his name in a hat with Jarrett McDonald and Dalton Dopson.”