Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Explosion in Residential Area Kills at Least 11 in China

By Carl Westwood
overpassesforamerica.com
 10 days ago

A fuel explosion in a residential space killed at least 11 folks and left 37 severely injured in central China on Sunday, the native authorities mentioned. The explanation for the blast, which passed off at round 6:30 a.m. in the town of Shiyan, in Hubei Province, was nonetheless below investigation, in response to the native authorities. In all, rescuers had taken 144 folks from the scene, together with the useless and injured.

www.overpassesforamerica.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Central China#Northern China#Residential Area#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
China
Related
Public Safetywhbl.com

Death toll in China gas pipe explosion rises to 25: state media

BEIJING (Reuters) – The number of people killed in a gas pipeline explosion in central China on Sunday has risen to 25, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday. The death toll from the blast in the city of Shiyan, in Hubei province, had stood at 12 on Sunday evening but another 13 victims without vital signs were found as of 1230 local time (0430 GMT) on Monday, CCTV cited an official from Hubei’s emergency management department as saying at a press conference.
Accidentstrends1news.com

At least 11 dead in massive gas explosion in central Chinese city • ALi2DAY

According to local authorities, the blast happened around 6:30 a.m. local time in the Zhangwan district of Shiyan city, Hubei province. Authorities rescued more than 100 people from the rubble, including 37 with serious injuries, according to state-run news channel CCTV, citing local officials. The city office initially said “many”...
POTUSNBC News

At least 12 dead and hundreds injured after gas explosion in central China

At least 12 people were killed and 39 seriously injured Sunday after a gas line explosion tore through a residential neighborhood in central China. Responders to the early morning blast in the Hubei province city of Shiyan sent more than 150 people to hospital, according to a statement on the city’s official social media channel.
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

China Gas tumbles most in a decade in explosion’s aftermath

SINGAPORE (June 15): A gas-pipeline explosion in central China that killed at least 25 people and injured more than 100 has sent shares of China Gas Holdings Ltd tumbling by the most since August 2011, as the government cracks down on unsafe facilities. The Hong Kong-listed gas utility fell as...
Accidentstribuneledgernews.com

At least three dead after building collapse in China

Beijing — At least three people have died and several remain trapped after a building collapsed in south-central China in the early hours of Sunday, state media reported. The residential block in Rucheng county of Chenzhou city, Hunan province, collapsed shortly after midnight, according to government broadcaster CCTV. Of the...
Middle Eastqatar-tribune.com

Rocket attacks on Syrian hospital, residential areas kill 21

The death toll in rocket attacks the day before on residential areas and a hospital in Syria’s northern town of Afrin, which is controlled by Turkish-backed rebels, has climbed to 21 people, a war monitor reported on Sunday. Those killed in the attacks unleashed on Saturday by Syrian government forces...
Public Safetypatriotunitednews.com

Breaking: Beheadings and at Least 3 Killed

Four Abu Sayyaf militants, including a suspected would-be suicide bomber and a commander responsible for multiple beheadings were killed in the Philippines, according to military officials. Intending to serve a warrant for the arrest of Injam Yadah in his home after midnight, Philippine Army troops backed by police were engaged...
Public Healthupdatenews360.com

China’s Guangdong reports new local Covid case

China’s Guangdong province reported one new locally-transmitted confirmed Covid-19 case, the National Health Commission said on Monday. The case was reported in the city of Dongguan, Xinhua news agency quoted the Commission as saying. Guangdong on Sunday also reported six imported confirmed cases and 11 asymptomatic carriers who had come...
Energy Industryteslarati.com

Tesla China to launch Powerwall batteries and residential solar for domestic market

While Gigafactory Shanghai has been producing electric vehicles for the local Chinese market for over a year now, Tesla China’s operations have so far been focused on the company’s electric car business. If recent teasers from Tesla are any indication, however, it appears that the company is now preparing to launch its residential energy products to the domestic market as well.
Public Safetydawsoncountyjournal.com

China Seizes “Large Cache Of Drugs” Hidden In Soy Ship From Brazil

China Seizes “Large Cache Of Drugs” Hidden In Soy Ship From Brazil. China’s Brazilian soybean imports have skyrocketed in May after previously delayed cargo arrived. In one of the shipments, Chinese customs agents found hundreds of pounds of cocaine. Qingdao Customs in east China’s Shandong Province seized 474 pounds of...
Public Safetysouthfront.org

At Least 60 Al-Shabaab Members Killed In Explosion In Somalia

At least 60 members of al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabaab were killed in an explosion in Somalia on June 7. According to the Somali National Army Radio reports, terrorist group used the house as a site to prepare explosives. It was located in the village of Ala-Futow, located some 285 kilometers (177 miles) from the capital Mogadishu.
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Herd of Elephants Seen Making Cross-Country Journey

A herd of elephants captured hearts all across the internet when a video showing the animals cuddling for a nap in the Yunnan Forest in China went viral. According to multiple reports, the herd traveled 300 miles from their home on a nature reserve to the city of Kunming, where they arrived safely on June 2.
Middle EastThe Daily Star

Blasts kill at least 7 in Kabul

Blasts hit two buses in western Kabul yesterday, killing at least seven people, according to police. The explosions took place in a neighbourhood dominated by the minority Hazara community where similar attacks on buses earlier this month killed 12 civilians. Basir Mujahid, Kabul's police spokesman, added that six people had...
Accidentsshortpedia.com

Residential building collapses in Mumbai's Malad, at least 11 dead

In a tragic incident, a residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Malad at 11 pm on Wednesday. According to BMC, 11 dead bodies have been recovered till now whereas 7 people have been left injured. The search for survivors is still on. "15 people including women and children have been rescued and are shifted to the hospital. There is a possibility of more people stuck under the debris," said DCP Vishal Thakur.
Pharmaceuticalsbostonnews.net

Xinhua Headlines: China administers 1 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses

-- More than 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Saturday, as the country pushes ahead with the largest vaccination drive in the history of New China. -- China's nationwide vaccination campaign is open to people aged over 18. The oldest vaccine recipient is over...