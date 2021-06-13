Explosion in Residential Area Kills at Least 11 in China

A fuel explosion in a residential space killed at least 11 folks and left 37 severely injured in central China on Sunday, the native authorities mentioned. The explanation for the blast, which passed off at round 6:30 a.m. in the town of Shiyan, in Hubei Province, was nonetheless below investigation, in response to the native authorities. In all, rescuers had taken 144 folks from the scene, together with the useless and injured.