Cataracts: Common, and Easy to Treat

June 2021 is Cataract Awareness Month. One of the main symptoms is blurry vision, and having cataracts is like looking through a murky window. Over a period of time, cataracts get worse and start to interfere with the vision. Critical skills like driving, reading, working, hobbies and sports are affected due to loss of vision and therefore affecting the overall quality of life. If cataracts are untreated, the eye disease will eventually cause total blindness. Our eyes are Intricate and complex, and they take in and process light and communicate information to the brain through electronic impulses. Several diseases and conditions – viral, bacterial, and genetic – affect the eyes and their ability to function properly. Any sign of unusual eye symptoms should prompt a visit with an eye care professional. Therefore, it is imperative that we know cataract symptoms and we take care of our eyes so that we can continue living a healthy and active lifestyle.