Cataracts: Common, and Easy to Treat

US News and World Report
 9 days ago

SUNDAY, June 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Many aging Americans can have their vision dimmed by cataracts, but the good news is that they're easily treated, one expert says. By age 80, half of Americans either have cataracts or have had surgery to remove them, according to Dr. Waid Blackstone, an ophthalmologist at University of Alabama at Birmingham Callahan Eye Hospital Clinic at Pell City.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cataracts#Eye Surgery#Cataract Surgery#Lenses#Healthday News#Americans#Blackstone
