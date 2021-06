The Town of North Hempstead has announced it will once again partner with the Long Island Nets to host five free basketball clinics throughout the Town this summer. “The Long Island Nets continue to be truly wonderful partners to us here at the Town of North Hempstead,” said North Hempstead Town Supervisor Bosworth. “We are extremely appreciative of their passion for and dedication to our children and families, and I thank them for once again hosting what has turned into an incredibly popular series of basketball clinics. It is our hope that our children will take advantage of all that the Long Island Nets have to offer.”