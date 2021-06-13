Top Must-Visit Places for Your Next Trip in San Jose

San Jose is the largest city in Northern California and is the third-most populous city in California behind Los Angeles and San Diego. San Jose is one of the wealthiest cities in the world and is nicknamed as "Capital of Silicon Valley".

While San Jose is famous for its thriving technology industry, the city is also home to some of the best tourist attractions. Here is a list of some of the must-visit attractions for your next visit to San Jose.

Tech Interactive

Tech Interactive (Facebook)

Formerly known as the Tech Museum of Innovation, Tech Interactive is a science and technology center filled with a variety of tech-related exhibits, labs, designs, and other educational resources. The 132,000 square feet big building is home to four major theme galleries packed with unique exhibits. The museum also has an on-site IMAX theater that runs both educational and feature films. If you have kids this place is a must-visit place when you are in San Jose.

Santana Row

Santana Row (Wikimedia Commons)

Santana Row is a chic shopping development just a short drive west of downtown San Jose. Santana Row feels like an organic neighborhood with its palms, oaks, fountains, and restaurant terraces. Santana Row is often labeled as the place where the uber-rich spend their money but even if you are not in the mood to shop, it is a great place to stroll and enjoy the urban vibe with luxury sports cars often spotted on the street. At night this place becomes a nightlife hub.

Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum

Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum (Wikimedia Commons)

This place is a delight for people who are interested in ancient Egyptian history enthusiasts. The museum is filled with artifacts and antiquities from Egypt. The place dates back to the 1920s and contains a Rosicrucian temple, labyrinth, a library, an alchemy exhibit, and a garden. The museum attracts over 100,000 people annually and while mummies are the most popular artifact, the museum is filled with Egyptian jewelry, ritual objects, writing materials, tools, and vessels.

California's Great America

California's Great America (Wikimedia Commons)

California's Great America has been around since the mid-70s. This theme park in the Santa Clara neighborhood is about a 15-minutes drive from downtown San Jose. If you are craving some exciting rides, water parks, and live entertainment, California's Great America is a great place to spend the day with friends and family. Some of the most popular rides include the wooden Gold Striker, Flight Deck, and Demon.

Winchester Mystery House

Winchester Mystery House (Wikimedia Commons)

Very close to Santana Row, Winchester Mystery House is one of the oldest homes in San Jose. Sarah Winchester - heiress to the firearm fortune built the house in the late 19th century. This massive house consists of 161 rooms and contains a bunch of architectural oddities like a staircase to nowhere, a seance room, secret passageways, and the Hall of Fires. Some tourists suggest you haven't really seen San Jose if you haven't stopped by the Winchester Mystery House.

Intel Museum

Intel Museum (Wikimedia Commons)

If you ever wondered what goes inside the hood of your laptop, phone, or tablet, this museum is a must-visit. You can witness how Intel's chips are made and learn about the evolution of the semi-conductor and how your computers and phones have gotten smaller over the years. The interactive exhibits allow you to try coding and explore futuristic technologies that give us new ways to communicate and work.

Cathedral Basilica of St Joseph

Cathedral Basilica of St Joseph (Wikimedia Commons)

The cathedral for the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Jose in California was consecrated in 1877. This place is the fifth reincarnation and sits on the site of a former basilica that was damaged by earthquakes in the 19th century. The stained-glass windows depicting saints, the Agony in the Garden, the Crucifixion, and Ascension make the architecture some of the most beautiful you would ever see. The church offers daily Mass and in the 12 days before Christmas, the basilica hosts the Season of Hope concert series.