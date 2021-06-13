Cancel
Diablo 2: Resurrected will release this September

Digital Trends
 7 days ago

A trailer for Diablo 2: Resurrected that debuted at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 reveals the game’s release date. Diablo 2: Resurrected will be releasing on multiple platforms on September 23. The game was first revealed at Blizzcon 2021 and has been long-awaited by fans of the...

www.digitaltrends.com
#Xbox Series X#Diablo 2#Xbox One#Resurrected#Bethesda Games Showcase
GamesRadar+

Riders Republic release date confirmed for September

The Riders Republic release date has finally been confirmed. Revealed today as part of the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 conference, the publisher confirmed that its massive multiplayer playground will be launching on September 2, 2021. Riders Republic was revealed in 2020 at Ubisoft Forward, although the game later endured a...
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Rainbow Six Extraction Releases This September

Announced during Ubisoft Forward, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (previously known as Quarantine and Parasite) will release on 16th September 2021. Rainbow Six Extraction is a tactical first-person shooter that can be played solo or with up to two friends. In its re-reveal, Ubisoft released a cinematic trailer, showing the...
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Diablo II: Resurrected Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Pre-order now and receive: - Early access to the Diablo® II: Resurrected™ beta - The Diablo® II-themed Barbarian transmog for Diablo® III* The Diablo® Prime Evil Collection includes: - Diablo® III: Eternal Collection game - Diablo® II: Resurrected™ game - Diablo® III: Hatred’s Grasp Wings DLC* - Diablo® III: Mephisto Pet DLC* Diablo® II: Resurrected™ is the definitive remastering of Diablo® II and its Lord of Destruction® expansion—two hallmark entries in Blizzard Entertainment’s genre-defining action role-playing series. Veteran players, as well as those who missed out when the original game was first released on PC twenty years ago, can now experience Diablo® II’s timeless gameplay with modern visuals and audio that take advantage of today’s gaming hardware. Ascend the Forgotten Tower, blaze a trail through the jungles of Kurast, and storm the gates of Hell to defeat Diablo himself. Then, scale the peak of Mount Arreat to face Baal, the Lord of Destruction, in Worldstone Keep. Seven of Sanctuary’s greatest champions await at the iconic campfire screen—the Amazon, Assassin, Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Paladin, and Sorceress. Each is highly customizable with countless build and gear options for players to explore. Diablo® II: Resurrected can be played as a solo experience, or grab some friends on your preferred platform and enjoy up to 8-player co-op. Then blow off some steam and claim a few ears by engaging in thrilling PvP duels outside of town. Find your way back to New Tristram in Diablo® III: Eternal Collection, 20 years following the events in Diablo II: Resurrected. Return to where it all began and investigate rumors of a fallen star: the first sign of evil's rebirth, and an omen that the End Times have begun. Harness the might of your heroic birthright as one of seven playable classes. *The transmog, pet and wings will be available in-game in Diablo III prior to the release of Diablo II: Resurrected.
Video GamesCollider

'Metroid Dread' Resurrected With First Trailer and Release Date

The core Metroid 2D game series was resurrected by Nintendo with the announcement of. , which is coming to the Nintendo Switch this October. Following the game reveal, Nintendo also showcased an interview with the franchise’s producer Yoshio Sakamoto, who explained the long time it took for Metroid Dread to become a real game after its initial 2006 release was scrapped.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Astria Ascending Will Be Released In Late September

Dear Villagers and Artisan Studios revealed during E3 2021 that Astria Ascending would be getting an official release in late September. While initially revealed during the Nintendo Direct, we can confirm that the game will arrive on PC, Nintendo Switch, and both current and next-gen versions of the PlayStation and Xbox (including Game Pass) on September 30th, 2021. The game has a number of people behind it who have worked on a multitude of JRPG projects, with vets who have some awesome titles to their credit. You can read more below and check out the latest trailer for the game.
Video Gamesblizzardwatch.com

How to preorder Diablo 2: Resurrected and get into the open beta early

There’s a lot of excitement for the forthcoming Diablo 2: Resurrected, a complete remaster of the classic game for PCs and consoles by Vicarious Visions. With a scheduled release date of September 23, 2021, Blizzard is opening up preorders for all supported platforms; included with the preorder is early access to the open beta coming in August. The beta is currently planned for all platforms, although that could change before it becomes available. Five of the seven characters will be available to test in the beta, with the Necromancer and Assassin sitting it out but still promised for launch.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Life is Strange Remastered Collection releases this September

The remastered versions of the original Life is Strange and its prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm now have a release date of 30th September. As announced during Square Enix's E3 showcase, the two remastered games will be available as part of a Life is Strange Remastered Collection. Players can expect to find "updated visuals across characters and environments," including "vastly improved character animation using full facial mocap performance" and "updated and refined" gameplay puzzles.
Video Gamescinelinx.com

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions Releases in September

MGM and developer Survios announced that Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions is headed to consoles and PC in September. The arcade boxing game is based on the Creed and Rocky film franchises. Players will square up against Adonis Creed, Rocky Balboa, Apollo Creed, Ivan and Viktor Drago, Clubber Lang and...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected Producer Discusses Console Development

While Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo 2: Resurrected serves as a return for the classic action RPG, it’s also entering some uncharted territory, namely consoles. It will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch along with PC, which means implementing controller support. Executive producer Rod Fergusson offered more details on this at GameSpot’s Play 4 All presentation (transcription by WCCF Tech).
ClutchPoints

Pokemon UNITE releasing on mobile devices this September

Pokemon UNITE is The Pokemon Company’s unique take on the MOBA genre. While the Nintendo Switch version has been confirmed to arrive this July 2021, the mobile versions on Android and iOS have just recently been confirmed for September 2021. The Pokemon Company calls the game a “strategic team battle...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Could Be Coming to Epic Games Store

It has been spotted that Final Fantasy Remake could be coming to Epic Games Store on PC soon. This report is coming from the backend data of the Epic Games Store and was pointed out by Wario 64 on Twitter. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Could Be Coming to Epic Games...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Hood: Outlaws and Legends New Mountain Heist DLC Free to Download Today

Game publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Sumo Digital have announced the new Mountain Heist map DLC for video game Hood: Outlaws and Legends. The new map will be free to download starting today and it will introduce new content to the game. This is the first free new heist for all players It is made up of two distinct areas connected by bridges, the mix of long sightlines and tight, coverless overpasses. This is a fresh new challenge for would-be Outlaws.
Video GamesSiliconera

Scarlet Nexus Launch Trailer Features Its Theme Song and Gameplay

Now that the Scarlet Nexus debut is nearly upon us, Bandai Namco released the Japanese launch trailer for the game. As people might expect, it’s a mix of gameplay footage and cinematic videos all set to the official theme song. So if people haven’t heard The Oral Cigarettes’ “Dream in Drive” yet, they will now.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

A Plague Tale: Innocence comes in 4K UHD to Xbox Series X and PS5

Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive have announced that a 4K UHD version of A Plague Tale: Innocence is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on July 6, 2021. This enhanced version will feature 4K UHD, 60 FPS, and 3D audio support. The announcement follows the recent reveal of A Plague Tale: Requiem at the E3 2021 Xbox Games Showcase.
Video GamesIGN

Diablo II Resurrected Interview: HD Graphics & Rebalancing Breakdown

IGN's Destin Legarie talks with Rod Fergusson, the Executive Producer of Diablo II: Resurrected. Rod breaks down the new graphics engine and explains how it's a layer on top of the old game, which is why players will be able to switch between the HD and SD graphics. They also talk about inventory tetris and the nuances of rebalancing a classic 20-year-old ARPG for modern audiences. And if you stick around to the end, you can watch Destin try to eke out some new info on Diablo IV.
Trusted Reviews

Best games at E3 2021

E3 2021 is officially over, but it brought with it a number of exciting new games. We’ve also been able to get a closer look at some previously announced games, with new trailers, gameplay footage and deep dives ramping up the hype. After watching all of the major conferences, we’ve...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Cyberpunk 2077 is Finally Playable on PS4; Players Praise Stable FPS

Update 1.23 for Cyberpunk 2077 has removed some bugs and improved the game's optimization. A particular difference can be seen on PS4. CD Projekt RED's title is finally playable on Sony's console and can return to PlayStation Store. On June 21, Cyberpunk 2077 will return to PlayStation Store's virtual shelves...