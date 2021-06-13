E3 2021: Tribes of Midgard -Commentary Video

During today’s E3 2021 showcase livestream, Gearbox Entertainment announced that Tribes of Midgard is releasing on consoles and PC on July 27. Developed by Norsfell, the game is a co-op, action-survival 10-player Norse-inspired fantasy world. In Tribes of Midgard, players assume the role of Einherjar, a mighty Viking hero, and team up with up to 9 allies to battle mythical monsters hell-bent on bringing forth Ragnarök. The game features 8 character classes to master, each with its own unique abilities and playstyles. By day, heroes battle monsters and fortify their village defenses. Because, once the sun goes down, legions of monsters emerge from the depths of Hell and will attempt to destroy your humble hamlet. To make matters worse, every few days, a giant will emerge to attack the Seed of Yggdrasil. And, if its assault is successful, it’s game over.