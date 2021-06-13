Cancel
Video Games

E3 2021: Tribes of Midgard -Commentary Video

By Editorials
operationrainfall.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGearbox Publishing and Norsfell just revealed some new info on co-op action survival RPG, Tribes of Midgard, including a new commentary video (seen below). Tribes of Midgard is co-op survival action RPG, sprinkling flavors of Diablo, a pinch of Don’t Starve and a hefty helping of RPG progression to create a new genre.

operationrainfall.com
State
Texas State
